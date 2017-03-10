Headlines – March 10, 2017

News

Marines deploy to Syria with artillery –

A contingent from the 11h Marine Expeditionary Unit has deployed within artillery range from the Islamic State group’s de facto capital of Raqqa, a military official told Marine Corps Times March 8.



U.S. House passes 2017 defense appropriations to uncertain prospects in Senate –

The U.S. House voted 371-48 to pass an overdue $578 billion defense spending bill for fiscal 2017 March 8, but the measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where Democrats will be unwilling to advance it on its own.





Business

Dassault credits Rafale export deals as financial savior –

Dassault Aviation has reported 2016 financial results signaling Rafale fighter export deals underpinned the aircraft company, even as weaker sales of its Falcon business jets dented orders, revenue and earnings.



Northrop made JSTARS changes after Air Force grounded planes last year –

Northrop Grumman replaced at least one official at its JSTARS depot in Lake Charles, La., after four JSTARS aircraft were grounded last year as a result of maintenance problems.



Turkey extends post-coup probes, raids defense contractor ASELSAN: Anadolu –

Turkish authorities March 9 ordered the detention of 84 people, including employees of Turkey’s defense contractor ASELSAN, in an investigation into the network of the U.S.-based cleric blamed for a failed coup, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.



Indian Navy seeks to replace Israeli Barak-1 air defense system –

India’s Navy has launched a new program to buy short-range surface-to-air missile systems from overseas to replace its aging Israeli Barak-1 air defense systems.



German military to buy U.S. Navy’s Triton drones –

The German armed forces want to procure three Triton UAVs for signal intelligence, the inspector general of the Bundeswehr decided this week.



Navy awards mission command IT contract –

TWD & Associates have been awarded an $11.6 million Navy contract for mission command IT.



Rafael launches Spike missiles from Protector USV –

Rafael has conducted live firing trials of its Spike missile system from the Protector unmanned surface vessel (USV).



Offsets: Nimr proving its worth –

For international defense sales, offset agreements are meant to filter revenue and prosperity back into the domestic markets. How effective such agreements are depends, often, on the flavor.



FLIR awarded $50 million Coast Guard contract –

FLIR has been awarded a $50 million Coast Guard contract to provide navigation and sensor systems.





Defense

U.S. general says Russia has deployed banned missile –

The U.S. military for the first time is publicly accusing Russia of deploying a land-based cruise missile in violation of a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty.



U.S. Navy to work with Air Force on E-6B replacement –

The nuclear command and control aircraft will need to be replaced by 2038.



PCS season could bring more hiring freeze headaches for military bases –

The effects of the federal civilian hiring freeze could get worse with the upcoming permanent change of station season for service members, the services’ senior enlisted advisers told lawmakers March 8 on Capitol Hill.



Shrinking munitions stockpile a concern for Army –

The Army’s deputy chief of staff for logistics said he is concerned about the service’s shrinking munitions stockpile.



U.S. Army picks Revision Military for new helmets –

The U.S. Army awarded Revision Military, a small business from Vermont, with a $98 million contract to produce Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II units.



U.S. Naval Research Lab develops light, transparent armor –

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory scientists have developed and patented a transparent armor they say reduces weight while maintaining strong defensive properties.



U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module –

The U.S. Navy recently completed a surface to surface missile module test firing exercise from the littoral combat ship USS Detroit.



Marine Corps trims Hornet squadrons in Japan with F-35 arrival –

The U.S. Marine Corps has adjusted the number of F/A-18 Hornet squadrons on rotating deployments to Japan with the arrival of the F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter to that country, according to the Marine Corps deputy commandant for aviation.



B-21 Raider covertly completes preliminary design review –

The U.S. Air Force’s new B-21 bomber stealthily hit a milestone recently, wrapping up its preliminary design review.





Veterans

U.S. to expand mental health care for some veterans –

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said March 8 that it intends to expand mental health care to former service members with other-than-honorable (OTH) administrative discharges.



House panel moves new disciplinary rules for VA employees –

The House veterans panel advanced new accountability legislation March 8 designed to speed the firing of problem employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs and reform the bureaucracy’s “broken civil service system.”