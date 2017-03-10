Aerotech News & Review


Space

March 10, 2017
 

NASA’s Orion spacecraft parachutes tested at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

nasa-orion

NASA photograph

Engineers successfully tested the parachutes for NASA’s Orion spacecraft at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona March 8. This was the second test in a series of eight that will certify Orion’s parachutes for human spaceflight.

The test, which dropped an Orion engineering model from a C-17 aircraft at 25,000 feet, simulated the descent astronauts might experience if they have to abort a mission after liftoff. 

Orion, which will launch atop NASA’s Space Launch System rocket from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is built to take astronauts farther into the solar system than ever before. The spacecraft will carry crew to space, provide emergency abort capabilities, sustain the crew during their mission and provide safe re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 10, 2017

News Marines deploy to Syria with artillery – A contingent from the 11h Marine Expeditionary Unit has deployed within artillery range from the Islamic State group’s de facto capital of Raqqa, a military official told Marine Corps Times March 8.   U.S. House passes 2017 defense appropriations to uncertain prospects in Senate – The U.S....
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 10, 2017

Romanian, U.S. troops train together in NATO support operation Romanian and American troops are staging joint exercises as part of a New York-based Army brigade’s nine-month deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which aims to reassure NATO’s European allies in light of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. Troops flew three Black Hawk helicopters March 8...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
army-science1

‘Mad scientists’ discuss emerging tech as Army releases strategy on robots

Army photograph The battlefield of the future is closer than some may think. By 2025, the Army sees ground troops conducting foot patrols in urban terrain with robots, called Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport vehicles, tha...
 
Full Story »

 