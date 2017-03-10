NASA’s Orion spacecraft parachutes tested at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

Engineers successfully tested the parachutes for NASA’s Orion spacecraft at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona March 8. This was the second test in a series of eight that will certify Orion’s parachutes for human spaceflight.

The test, which dropped an Orion engineering model from a C-17 aircraft at 25,000 feet, simulated the descent astronauts might experience if they have to abort a mission after liftoff.

Orion, which will launch atop NASA’s Space Launch System rocket from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is built to take astronauts farther into the solar system than ever before. The spacecraft will carry crew to space, provide emergency abort capabilities, sustain the crew during their mission and provide safe re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere.