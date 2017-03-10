News Briefs – March 10, 2017

Romanian, U.S. troops train together in NATO support operation

Romanian and American troops are staging joint exercises as part of a New York-based Army brigade’s nine-month deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which aims to reassure NATO’s European allies in light of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Troops flew three Black Hawk helicopters March 8 and headed to a nearby shooting range, where they planned to confront a simulated land attack before flying back to a base near the Black Sea.

The exercises are the first joint training involving the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Drum, New York and 25 Romanian soldiers. Last week, eight Black Hawk copters and 50 U.S. troops arrived at the base.

A total of 86 helicopters and 2,200 troops have been deployed to NATO’S eastern flank as part of Atlantic Resolve operation. AP



U.S. general says Russia has deployed banned missile

The U.S. military for the first time is publicly accusing Russia of deploying a land-based cruise missile in violation of a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty.

Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a House panel March 8 that the missile violates “the spirit and intent” of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The administration of former President Barack Obama had accused Moscow of violating the treaty, but Selva’s statement was the first public confirmation of recent news reports that the Russians have deployed the missile.

Selva said the missile’s deployment presents what he called a “risk to most of our facilities in Europe” and that the move is a deliberate effort by Russia to pose a threat to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. AP



NATO, U.S. warn Kosovo against move to form army

NATO and the United States warned March 8 they could scale back cooperation with Kosovo’s security services if the government goes ahead with plans to transform its lightly-armed security force into an army without the required constitutional changes.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he told Kosovo’s leaders by telephone “that unilateral steps such as these are unhelpful.” He warned that if Kosovo goes ahead as planned “NATO will have to review its level of commitment, particularly in terms of capacity-building.”

A U.S. embassy statement said “adoption of the current proposed law would force us to re-evaluate our bilateral cooperation with and longstanding assistance to Kosovo’s security forces.”

The move must be carried out through an “inclusive and representative political process,” the statement added.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on March 7 sent a draft law to parliament asking approval to form a regular army. The move was immediately denounced by Serbian leaders, who refuse to recognize Kosovo’s independence and said they will use all political means available to prevent the formation of an army.

Constitutional amendments would require the voting approval from the ethnic minorities at Kosovo’s parliament. Serbia in effect holds a key say through Kosovo Serbs on whether the required constitutional changes can happen.

Both the U.S. and NATO are key Kosovo allies and have been helping to build up Kosovo’s security force.

Relations between Kosovo and Serbia have been tense recently and the move is likely to make things worse. Kosovo declared independence in 2008. The move has been recognized by 114 countries but not Belgrade. AP

