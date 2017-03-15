Aerotech News & Review


Lockheed Martin Canada delivers high fidelity combat system trainer to Royal New Zealand Navy

LM-New-zealand
Completing the first major delivery under the New Zealand ANZAC Frigate System Upgrade Project, prime systems integrator Lockheed Martin Canada and Chief of Navy Rear Adm. John Martin have officially opened the New Zealand ANZAC combat system trainer.

The combat system trainer was delivered ahead of schedule to the Maritime Warfare Training Centre at the Royal New Zealand Navy base in Devonport on February 16, 2017.

Rear Admiral Martin stated, “It is wonderful to receive the trainer early which will allow our sailors to be properly prepared when the upgraded ships arrive. Lockheed Martin Canada’s combat system trainer is a world class trainer that will revolutionize the way we train our crews.”

“The ANZAC combat system trainer provides a generational shift in training capability with a realistic synthetic environment capable of generating high fidelity simulations of real world conditions,” said Rosemary Chapdelaine, vice president and general manager Lockheed Martin Canada Rotary and Mission Systems. “We are proud of our Canadian-developed solution and thrilled to deliver this advanced capability to the Royal New Zealand Navy.”

This milestone marks the first international delivery of Lockheed Martin Canada’s combat management system, CMS 330, product line, initially developed for Canada’s Department of National Defence and then modified for the Royal New Zealand Navy with Canada’s support.

CMS 330 and Lockheed Martin Canada’s combat system integration capability are proving performance everyday on Canada’s modernized HALIFAX class frigates and the record of success continues to generate international attention as an attractive solution for both new ships and mid-life upgrades.

Thanks to the expertise of its engineers, scientists and computer programmers, Lockheed Martin Canada was the only Canadian company to pre-qualify as a combat systems integrator for the upcoming Canadian Surface Combatant program. The company was also selected as the command and surveillance integrator for Canada’s new fleet of Arctic/Offshore Patrol Ships.



 

