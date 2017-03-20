Aerotech News & Review


News

March 20, 2017
 

Air Force identifies crew members killed in aircraft crash

The Air Force on March 16 released the identities of three service members killed the night of March 14 in the crash of a reconnaissance and surveillance plane during a training flight in eastern New Mexico.

Cannon Air Force Base officials say the 33-year-old pilot, Capt. Andrew Becker from Novi, Mich., 29-year-old Capt. Kenneth Dalga from Goldsboro, N.C., and 26-year-old co-pilot, 1st Lt. Frederick Dellecker from Daytona Beach, Fla., were killed.

All three were assigned to the 318th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base.

Dalga was a combat systems officer, a husband and a father. Becker also was married, and Dellecker is survived by his mother and father.

Col. Ben Maitre, commander of the 27th Special Operations Wing, said the unit’s thoughts and prayers are with families and friends of those killed. He said the community has been hit hard by the tragedy.

“Our focus is to also support our larger Air Commando community as we prioritize safe mission accomplishment in both our training and operational commitments,” Maitre said in a statement issued Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, R-New Mexico, was among those to offer his condolences to the Cannon and Clovis community.

“As a former Air Force pilot, I too have felt the sorrow of losing a fellow airman and friend. Let us honor and remember the contributions these fine airmen made in serving our country,” Pearce said.

The cause of the single-engine U-28A’s crash near the Clovis Municipal Airport is under investigation, and officials have said there was no indication of any problems with the plane before it went down in a field about 3 miles from the base.

Investigators were combing over the wreckage and reviewing everything from documents related to the preparation of the training flight to maintenance records for the plane.

Maitre described the U-28A as reliable, saying that type of aircraft is used for thousands of hours a year and that crew members fly hundreds of hours annually to maintain their proficiency with the plane and its systems.

Flights by the 318th squadron were put on hold following the crash, and base officials said March 16 that they did not know when they would resume.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 20, 2017

News U.S. troops wounded in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan – Three U.S soldiers were wounded March 19 in an apparent insider attack at an Afghan military base in Helmand province.   China to disband over a quarter of its army corps, sources say – China will disband five of the PLA’s 18 army corps,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 20, 2017

Afghan soldier killed after shooting, wounding 3 U.S. troops An Afghan soldier opened fire March 19 inside a base in the southern Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers before being shot dead. Navy Cpt. Bill Salvin, a U.S. military spokesman, said coalition forces had killed the soldier “to end the attack,” but Col. Mohammad Rasoul...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
bob3

High Desert Hangar Stories with Bob Alvis

Lightning in the skies! The Mojave Desert in the summer time is a spectacular place to view the occasional thunderstorms producing the spectacle of Mother Nature with her thunder and lightning symphony and awesome special effec...
 
Full Story »

 