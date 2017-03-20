Aerotech News & Review


Defense

March 20, 2017
 

Air Force may join Army in refining multi-domain concept

Tags:
Sean Kimmons
Huntsville, Ala.
Army photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Randall Jackson Army photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Randall Jackson

A Patriot missile leaves the launcher tube on its way to intercept a target. The Army needs more air defense capabilities for the future multi-domain battle, said Maj. Gen. Bo Dyess, acting director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center. He spoke during the AUSA Global Force Symposium in Huntsville, Ala., March 13, 2017.

The Air Force may soon join the Army in developing new capabilities for multi-domain battle, senior leaders say, just a few weeks after Army and Marine Corps leaders came together to publish an outline on future combat operations.

In tomorrow’s complex battlefield, the Army will need stronger air defense systems to counter emerging anti-access/anti-denial capabilities and free up airspace for friendly aircraft, said Maj. Gen. Bo Dyess, acting director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center.

The Air Force could then fly unimpeded during combat operations and provide close-air support to help ground troops move freely in contested areas.

“We would work on the air defense and the Air Force would be able to come in and conduct the missions that they need to conduct,” Dyess said, while speaking Monday at the Association of the United States Army’s Global Force Symposium. “It’s a symbiotic relationship and we all need to work together to achieve the mission.”

According to Dyess, the Air Force is “very close” to collaborating with the Army on the multi-domain battle concept in preparation for future warfare, which planners predict will involve Soldiers fighting in dense urban areas against near-peer enemies.

In February, the Army and Marine Corps published a white paper providing an overview of what ground troops may face in 2025-2040. In addition to discussing other potential threats, the four-page document states that Russia and China continue to improve and export integrated air defense systems, which can allow ground forces to establish air superiority on their own.

The white paper also states that ideas expressed in it will likely be refined and expanded based on input from the other services.

“This has got to be a joint fight from the beginning,” Dyess said. “There is some urgency to this. We cannot afford as a nation to wait 10 years to develop this concept.”

At AUSA’s annual meeting in October, the Army officially announced the multi-domain battle concept, which is meant to broaden how the service fights on land — sometimes with the assistance of air assets — and allow for the incorporation of capabilities in the maritime and cyber domains.

Also during the meeting, leaders representing all services participated in a panel discussion, expressing their support of the concept.

Last week, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein rolled out a new concept called multi-domain command and control, which is intended to improve situational awareness, rapid decision making and employment of Air Force assets in future warfare.

U.S. Army Pacific has also been working directly with the joint Pacific Command, headed by Navy Adm. Harry Harris Jr., to finalize exercises to test and develop new multi-domain capabilities.

“Multi-domain battle is an evolution, not a revolution,” Dyess said. “It’s a natural evolution of combined arms designed to meet challenges of the 21st century.”

Army Training and Doctrine Command has been developing the multi-domain concept and is now incorporating aspects of it into the Army Doctrine Publication 3-0, which outlines a common operational concept for Army forces, he added.

Improving interoperability with coalition partners is also a key part, he said, since they could support the U.S. Army against near-peer enemies. Last year, he noted, British, Australian and Italian military members, among other foreign troops, took part in an Army Warfighting Assessment at Fort Bliss, Texas, to test new capabilities like robotics and autonomous weapons systems.

“We would not fight on the future battlefield without allies,” he said. “It will be joint, it will be a coalition, it will be intergovernmental.”

Army photograph by Sean Kimmons Army photograph by Sean Kimmons

Maj. Gen. Bo Dyess, acting director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center, talks about the multi-domain battle concept during a panel discussion at the Association of the United States Army’s global force symposium in Huntsville, Ala., March 13, 2017.

Soldiers are also doing their part in envisioning future fighting capabilities, said Paul Rogers, director of the Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center, or TARDEC.

Through Soldier innovation workshops, he said, young NCOs are plucked from their units to team up with creative design students from an industrial design college in Detroit to draw up capabilities the Soldiers would like to see in combat.

A dozen NCOs and up to 20 designers typically come up with nearly 300 advanced concepts over a 2 1/2-day workshop, he said Monday at the symposium.

“This is driven by the NCOs. They quickly take control and run the workshop, and it’s their outbrief that we get after two and a half days,” he said, adding that they’ve done almost 10 workshops so far. “It’s really a great way for us to grab innovation from the Soldier.”

In the near future, Army leaders plan to delve deeper and identify gaps in the capabilities that may be needed to fight in a multi-domain environment. At an event slated for August, specific gaps will then be addressed to industry partners, allowing them to hone in on their efforts, according to Dyess.

Examining capabilities in areas where the U.S. military has been dominant, like air supremacy, is also an important step in this process.

“We don’t want to be surprised on the future battlefield,” he said. “If we’re surprised on the future battlefield, that means Soldiers, Marines, Airmen are going to be killed. In order to not be surprised, we have to question the assumptions that we have.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 20, 2017

News U.S. troops wounded in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan – Three U.S soldiers were wounded March 19 in an apparent insider attack at an Afghan military base in Helmand province.   China to disband over a quarter of its army corps, sources say – China will disband five of the PLA’s 18 army corps,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 20, 2017

Afghan soldier killed after shooting, wounding 3 U.S. troops An Afghan soldier opened fire March 19 inside a base in the southern Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers before being shot dead. Navy Cpt. Bill Salvin, a U.S. military spokesman, said coalition forces had killed the soldier “to end the attack,” but Col. Mohammad Rasoul...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
bob3

High Desert Hangar Stories with Bob Alvis

Lightning in the skies! The Mojave Desert in the summer time is a spectacular place to view the occasional thunderstorms producing the spectacle of Mother Nature with her thunder and lightning symphony and awesome special effec...
 
Full Story »

 