Headlines – March 22, 2017

News
Taiwan announces plan to build own submarines –
Taiwan will build its own submarines to get around Beijing’s efforts to prevent it from purchasing such craft from overseas and ensure an adequate defense against Chinese threats, President Tsai Ing-wen said March 21.
Xi Jinping urges two-state Palestinian solution in talks with Israeli PM –
Beijing on March 21 called for peaceful coexistence between Israel and an independent Palestinian state “as soon as possible”.
Business
Lockheed to Move F-16 Production to South Carolina –
After building F-16 fighter jets for more than four decades in Texas, Lockheed Martin plans to move the production line to South Carolina, where it will build new versions of the venerable combat aircraft for U.S. allies.
Uncertainty at State Department holding up new agreement on armed drones –
In the waning days of the Obama administration, the U.S. State Department teamed with over 40 nations to issue a joint declaration on the use and export of armed drones. But with the election of Donald Trump, movement on the agreement has slowed to a crawl, with signatories onto a joint declaration agreeing to postpone a key meeting until the summer in order to give the Americans time to sort out how – or if – the new administration wants to proceed.
Trump critique of F-35 costs ‘fair,’ says Lockheed CEO Hewson –
President Donald Trump’s criticism about the pricetag of the F-35 “was fair,” said Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson, though she stopped short of confirming whether his demands for cost cuts actually influenced reductions.
U.S. Army awards $98 million lightweight combat helmet contract –
A Vermont company has won a U.S. Army contract worth up to $98 million to produce lightweight next-generation combat helmets for soldiers.
Lockheed Martin will not sue over F-35 Lot 9 contract –
Lockheed Martin will not sue over the way the Pentagon handled the contract for the ninth lot of F-35 joint strike fighters, a top executive confirmed to Defense News.
Lockheed Martin gets $40 million contract to recoat Air Force F-22 Raptors –
Lockheed Martin has received a $40 million contract modification to strip and recoat the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor Fleet.
Air Force awards transceiver contract –
Northeast Information Discovery, Inc. has been awarded a $17.8 million Air Force contract to develop a new software-defined transceiver.
IAI unveils foliage-penetrating radar –
Israel Aerospace Industries has unveiled its ELM-2112FP persistent surveillance foliage penetration radar.
Who are contenders for OA-X light-attack demo? –
The U.S. Air Force will take its first step toward potentially fielding a low-cost, light-attack aircraft this summer with a flight demonstration at Holloman AFB, N.M.
First new U.S. Air Force pilots begin F-35A training at Luke AFB –
Six 20-somethings who have never flown another fighter began training recently on the U.S. Air Force F-35A. The first class of freshman pilots—or “B-coursers”—is learning to fly Lockheed Martin’s new fighter at Luke AFB, Ariz., Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson, head of Air Education and Training Command, told Aviation Week.
Defense
Military seeks new ways to punish bad online behavior –
Skeptical Congressional members on March 21 pressed senior military leaders to take more aggressive action to prevent and punish inappropriate online activity by service members, including posts of “intimate” images on social media sites.
In wake of Marines United nude-photo scandal, lawmakers question DOD social media policies –
A House lawmaker on March 21 urged leadership from all four military services to create one Defense Department policy for social media and questioned them about maintaining separate guidelines and the lack of enforcement in the wake of an online photo-sharing scandal.
What’s wrong with Pentagon’s civilian personnel system? –
The nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center doesn’t mince words in a new report about the Defense Department’s antiquated approach to managing troops and civilians.
Large-scale land warfare takes center stage in new Army field manual –
The Army’s newest capstone doctrine on how it fights in the present will focus on large-scale land warfare, Combined Arms Center commander Lt. Gen. Michael Lundy told Defense News.
Milley: Future conflicts will require smaller Army units, more mature soldiers –
Urban warfare is the next battlefield frontier, and the Army will have to rethink both its command structure and soldiers themselves in order to adapt, the service’s top general said March 21.
Makers of the Army’s gas mask are looking into beard-friendly options –
If you ask a soldier why beards are banned, they’ll tell you it’s because you can’t seal your gas mask with one. But that could change.
Veterans
Remains of Korean War soldier ID’d; brother is ‘stunned’ –
The remains of a New Hampshire serviceman who died in a prison camp during the Korean War have been identified and are being returned to his family for burial at Arlington National Cemetery.
Remains of soldier reported MIA in 1950 are returning home –
The remains of an Army medic from Massachusetts who was reported missing in action during the Korean War in 1950 are returning home for burial, military officials said March 21.
Families of 18 airmen who died in a 1944 accident to rededicate memorial –
Family and friend of soldiers who died while training in Tucson in 1944 are rededicating a bridge in their honor.
Watchdog finds problems persist with veterans suicide hotline –
A suicide hotline for veterans is still plagued with issues more than a year after an inspector general first identified problems, according to a report released March 20.
Advocates push for more focus on women vets in the wake of military scandals –
Advocates are lobbying for sweeping reforms in women veterans services in the wake of a nude photo sharing scandals that have raised questions about misogyny and morale in the military.