Aerotech News & Review


Business

March 22, 2017
 

Northrop Grumman delivers advanced technology simulator for Gripen JAS 39 fighter aircraft

Northrop Grumman’s Amherst Systems business unit has delivered a Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator to SAAB AB, Surveillance in Jarfalla, Sweden.

CEESIM will perform aircraft testing on the Gripen JAS 39 multirole fighter.

The CEESIM system includes the advanced pulse generation capability, which uses the latest digital technology to generate advanced waveforms. It also features the ability to perform digital modeling of multiple active electronically scanned array antennas. When coupled with CEESIM’s angle-of-arrival modeling and controlled by a state-of-the-art graphical user interface, the system is immediately transformed into the most powerful, advanced simulator available.

“This delivery represents the continuation of a long-standing relationship with SAAB and confirms our dedication to the success of their mission,” said Joe Downie, site director of Northrop Grumman’s Buffalo-based Amherst Systems. “CEESIM’s high-speed direct digital synthesizer technology brings significant advantages to SAAB, including higher modulation sample rates, wide bandwidth precision intrapulse modulation, higher frequency resolution and accuracy, and reduced calibration time. The APG utilizes a modular design for improved maintainability. All of this leads to lower cost and increased system reliability.”

This marks the first international delivery of a CEESIM system with APG technology.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 22, 2017

News Taiwan announces plan to build own submarines – Taiwan will build its own submarines to get around Beijing’s efforts to prevent it from purchasing such craft from overseas and ensure an adequate defense against Chinese threats, President Tsai Ing-wen said March 21.   Xi Jinping urges two-state Palestinian solution in talks with Israeli PM...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 22, 2017

Israeli drone crashes in Syria, circumstances unclear The Israeli military has confirmed that a drone crashed in Syria earlier this week in unclear circumstances. In a statement, the military said the “Skylark” went down March 19 and that the incident was being investigated. The March 20 statement said there is “no risk of a breach...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
DOD photograph by PO2 Dominique A. Pineiro

Mattis Urges Congressional Support for Additional $30 billion for defense

The $30 billion in requested additional defense funding for fiscal year 2017 would be used to strengthen the military and protect the nation against emerging global security challenges, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Capi...
 
Full Story »

 