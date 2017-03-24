Aerotech News & Review


March 24, 2017
 

News Briefs – March 24, 2017

Seoul says N. Korea’s latest missile test ends in failure

South Korea says the latest missile launch test by North Korea has ended in a failure.
The reported failure March 22 come as U.S. and South Korean troops were conducting annual military drills that the North calls an invasion rehearsal.
Seoul’s Defense Ministry says that the South Korea and U.S. militaries said the launch was not conducted in a successful way.
It gave no further details, such as what type of missile was fired.
Earlier this month, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on average, with three of them landing in waters off Japan. AP
 

Afghanistan supports sending more U.S. forces

Afghanistan says it wants the Trump administration to send more forces and help meet “military shortfalls” in the battle against the Taliban and the Islamic State group.
Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani welcomed the recent call by U.S. Gen. John Nicholson, the top American commander in Afghanistan, for an increase of a few thousand more troops.
The U.S. administration has not yet said whether it will send more troops in response to Nicholson’s comments. Some 8,400 U.S. troops are currently deployed there.
In a sign of how regional powers are vying for influence in the war-torn nation, Rabbani said Russia is planning a 12-nation conference on Afghanistan. He said the U.S. is invited.
The State Department said it was aware of the conference but has not yet decided on its participation. AP



 

Headlines – March 24, 2017

Strategic district in southern Afghanistan, Sangin, falls to Taliban – The Taliban captured the strategic district of Sangin in the southern province of Helmand on Thursday, the culmination of a years-long offensive that took the lives of more combatants than any other fight for territory in Afghanistan, according to local officials.
 
United Launch Alliance photograph

Stratcom: Integrating space with other warfare domains key to deterrence

United Launch Alliance photograph The Air Force launches the ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communications satellite aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., March 18, 2017.
 
SpaceX Awarded Contract for GPS III-3 Launch Services

The Air Force announced today the award of the second competitively sourced National Security Space launch services contract in more than a decade. Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) was awarded a contract for Global Positioning System III Launch Services. This is a firm-fixed price, standalone contract with a total value of $96,500,490. SpaceX will provide launch services for GPS III Space Vehicle 03.
 
