News Briefs – March 24, 2017

Seoul says N. Korea’s latest missile test ends in failure

South Korea says the latest missile launch test by North Korea has ended in a failure.

The reported failure March 22 come as U.S. and South Korean troops were conducting annual military drills that the North calls an invasion rehearsal.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry says that the South Korea and U.S. militaries said the launch was not conducted in a successful way.

It gave no further details, such as what type of missile was fired.

Earlier this month, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on average, with three of them landing in waters off Japan. AP



Afghanistan supports sending more U.S. forces

Afghanistan says it wants the Trump administration to send more forces and help meet “military shortfalls” in the battle against the Taliban and the Islamic State group.

Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani welcomed the recent call by U.S. Gen. John Nicholson, the top American commander in Afghanistan, for an increase of a few thousand more troops.

The U.S. administration has not yet said whether it will send more troops in response to Nicholson’s comments. Some 8,400 U.S. troops are currently deployed there.

In a sign of how regional powers are vying for influence in the war-torn nation, Rabbani said Russia is planning a 12-nation conference on Afghanistan. He said the U.S. is invited.

The State Department said it was aware of the conference but has not yet decided on its participation. AP