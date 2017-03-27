UH-60s catch a ride home on a Super Galaxy

A U.S. Soldier with the 3rd Battalion, 501st Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division taxis a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk toward a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy for transport March 14, 2017, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The soldiers was deployed to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



U.S. Airmen with the 22nd Airlift Squadron and U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 501st Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division prepare to load a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk onto a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy March 14, 2017, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The unit was deployed to Incirlik in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 501st Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division push a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk March 14, 2017, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The Black Hawks were deployed to Incirlik to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. commitment to maintain peace and stability in the European region.