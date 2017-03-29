Aerotech News & Review


Business

March 29, 2017
 

Boeing expands pilot training network

boeing-training
Boeing announced March 26, 2017, it has officially launched its global network of Boeing Training Providers to support its Pilot Development Program.

The flight schools – Avion Training, part of Avion Group in the Netherlands, International Airline Training Academy in Napa, Calif., and SAA International, a subsidiary of Velocity Education, in San Diego, Calif., – were subject to a rigorous review process before receiving final acceptance to be part of the Boeing Pilot Development Program network.

 “With these three top-tier schools, we are removing the burden of identifying and vetting potential schools for our customers,” said David Wright, Boeing Pilot Development Program director. “Customers can trust that Boeing has done the leg work so they can focus on what they do best – flying people and cargo around the world.”

In order to be considered for the training network, schools must prove a good safety culture, have a good industry reputation and have airline and crew-focused training.

“Boeing’s Pilot Development Program is built to provide customers with qualified first officers that seamlessly integrate into airline operations,” Wright said. “These three schools each bring unique characteristics to the industry to help fill the future pilot demand of Boeing’s diverse customer base.”

Boeing will provide routine checks to ensure cadets are receiving Boeing’s high level of training.

The Boeing Pilot Development Program is a fully integrated solution that takes cadet pilots through initial screening, English training, ab initio (basic classroom and flight instruction), jet bridge and type rating training at Boeing Training Providers and Boeing training campuses around the world to ensure an efficient, consistent and effective pipeline for airlines to secure qualified first officers.

The 2016 Pilot and Technician Outlook projects a need for 617,000 new pilots in the next 20 years. That equates to a need for nearly 31,000 new commercial airline pilots and more than 33,000 new maintenance technicians globally each year.

In its seventh year, the Pilot and Technician Outlook is a respected industry study which forecasts the 20 year demand for crews to support the world’s growing commercial airplane fleet.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 29, 2017

News U.S. denies loosening rules for avoiding civilian casualties – U.S. airstrikes probably played a role in the deaths of dozens of civilians in Mosul earlier this month, U.S. and Iraqi military officials acknowledged March 28, but they denied the rules for avoiding civilian casualties have been loosened despite a recent spike in civilian casualties....
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 29, 2017

Report: China’s man-made South China Sea islands nearly complete A U.S. think tank says China has nearly completed construction work on three man-made islands in the South China Sea, giving it the ability to deploy combat aircraft and other military assets to the disputed region. The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies analyzed recent...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
bae-F35

Pilots begin flights in new F-35 Lightning II simulator in preparation for trials on carrier

A world-leading flight engineering simulator created by BAE Systems is ready to be “flown” by F-35 Lightning II pilots for the first time as they prepare for flight trials on the United Kingdom’s new Queen Elizabeth Class...
 
Full Story »

 