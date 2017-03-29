Headlines – March 29, 2017

News
U.S. denies loosening rules for avoiding civilian casualties –
U.S. airstrikes probably played a role in the deaths of dozens of civilians in Mosul earlier this month, U.S. and Iraqi military officials acknowledged March 28, but they denied the rules for avoiding civilian casualties have been loosened despite a recent spike in civilian casualties.
Navy, Marines fighter jet shortfall may top 100 aircraft –
Navy and Marine Corps leaders told the House Tuesday they badly need more “metal on the flight lines” — not disputing an estimate by one lawmaker the services have a shortfall of about 100 strike fighter aircraft.
Britain, France tap MBDA for study toward future cruise, anti-ship missiles –
Britain and France signed an agreement to launch a €100 million ($108 million), three-year study by European missile maker MBDA for a future cruise missile and anti-ship weapon, the British defense ministry said March 28.
Elbit offers multimission, unmanned naval robot –
Israel’s Elbit Systems has concluded operational testing of its Seagull Unmanned Surface Vessel, a maritime robot that the firm claims is the first of its kind designed for underwater mine hunting, mine clearing, anti-diver and anti-submarine warfare missions.
Northrop starts flight testing advanced imaging sensor on Global Hawk –
This February, Northrop Grumman began testing an advanced, multispectral sensor aboard its RQ-4 Global Hawk, moving the high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft closer to being able to replicate the imaging capabilities of the aging U-2 spy plane.
China to open a drone factory in Saudi Arabia –
China will construct a new facility to produce unmanned aerial vehicles in Saudi Arabia, following a recent visit from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
Putin to approve weapons delivery to Balkans, says Serbian defense minister –
Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to sign off on a delivery of fighter jets, battle tanks and armored vehicles to Serbia, the Balkan country’s defense minister said Tuesday, in what could worsen tensions with neighboring states and trigger an arms race in the war-weary region.
Knifefish passes mine-hunting test –
The Navy’s unmanned underwater mine hunter Knifefish has passed a mine-hunting test. The test occurred off the coast of Boston.
Palantir wins protest against Navy over contract bid request –
Palantir Technologies Inc. just won a swift battle against the U.S. Navy, but a long war with the Pentagon continues.
U.S. Navy on track for high-altitude P-8A weapon –
A new torpedo upgrade that will fundamentally change the way U.S. Navy airmen hunt submarines is on track to seek approval to begin low-rate initial production later this year, Boeing and Navy officials say on 28 March.
In fight against ISIS, Predators, Reapers prove close-air support bona-fides –
While the words “close-air support” bring to mind the venerable A-10 Warthog, unmanned Predator and Reaper drones are increasingly assuming that role in battles against the Islamic State group, particularly in constrained urban environments like that of Mosul.
F-35 program chief Bogdan to retire; deputy director to be his successor –
Leadership of the F-35 program office is expected to change hands this year, with the current deputy director taking the reins of the program.
Nine months into a four-month deployment to Singapore, relief is on the way for marooned LCS crew –
The embarked crew of the forward-deployed littoral combat ship Coronado deployed in June, headed toward Singapore and was supposed to be back around Thanksgiving. Now, one week into spring, Crew 204 is finally getting some relief.
Air Force exempted 54,000 civilians from hiring freeze –
The Air Force is finding a way to hire the people it needs despite the federal hiring freeze put into place Jan. 23. 2017.
Fighter jet keeps starving pilots of oxygen –
As President Donald Trump pushes for the Pentagon to buy more of Boeing’s F-18 aircraft, the U.S. Navy is grappling with an escalating problem: Pilots suffering potentially dangerous oxygen deprivation or a loss of cabin pressure in the fighter jets.
50 years later, Green Beret receives Distinguished Service Cross for valor in Vietnam –
His chain of command said they’d put him in for the Army’s second-highest valor award back in 1967, but retired Master Sgt. Hank Beck didn’t give it another thought until a unit reunion more than 40 years later.
Advocates push to start work on Global War on Terror memorial –
Advocates for a National Global War on Terrorism Memorial want to see a site established before this generation’s veterans all become senior citizens.
Homeless veterans: Trump’s budget could hurt efforts –
The push to end homelessness among veterans would suffer without the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, which is up for elimination under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, nonprofits and local officials say.
Veteran employment bill passes Senate –
This legislation would promote private sector recruiting, hiring and retaining of men and women who served honorably in the U.S. military through a voluntary and effective program, according to Cook’s office
Russia, U.S. race to develop ‘swarmbot’ drones –
Russia and the United States are in a race to develop ‘swarmbot’ drones that are fired from a gun.
Unpiloted amphibious cargo drones the size of 777s could be airborne by 2020 –
An amphibious cargo drone the size of a Boeing 777 airliners could soon take to the skies, according to a start-up firm in California.
Inside a Soviet rocket graveyard –
Haunting images have revealed how a Soviet spacecraft has been left abandoned in a disused bunker for more than two decades.
NASA’s new searchable media library is a treasure trove of space pics and video –
The U.S. space agency launched a new web-based search engine for much of its catalog of images, video and audio files, which you can browse by keyword and metadata, so that you never have to remember the dismal reality that you’re earthbound ever again.