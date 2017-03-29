Lancaster VA Clinic host open house for veterans

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is hosting an Open House for Veterans at the Lancaster Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 340 E. Ave I Suite 108, Lancaster, CA 93535 on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans and family members can receive information about VA specialty programs, local job opportunities and healthcare enrollment.

“The open house is a one-stop shop for veterans in the Antelope Valley,” said Charles Green, chief of outreach. “It’s a great way for Veterans and their families to learn about healthcare benefits and get enrolled in their local VA healthcare system. This is our first time hosting an open house at the Lancaster CBOC so we encourage as many veterans and family members to visit and learn about VA programs and benefits.”

VA Lancaster physicians, nurses and social workers will meet with eligible Veterans to discuss their healthcare needs. VA representatives from MyHealtheVet, patient education resource center, weight loss programs, National Cemetery and veteran benefits personnel are some of the few VA vendors rounding out the list of participants.

“We’re trying to be innovative in bringing special opportunities to our veterans such as the job resource fair. This is a great opportunity for veterans to enroll in healthcare while learning about careers and employment,” said Green.

Veterans can enjoy free giveaways, and as an added bonus, veterans in the healthcare system that bring a fellow Veteran who gets enrolled, receives a special gift bag.

For clinic addresses and additional information on enrollment visit www.losangeles.va.gov or call Charles Green at 424-645–9865.