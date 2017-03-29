Aerotech News & Review


March 29, 2017
 

News Briefs – March 29, 2017

Report: China’s man-made South China Sea islands nearly complete

A U.S. think tank says China has nearly completed construction work on three man-made islands in the South China Sea, giving it the ability to deploy combat aircraft and other military assets to the disputed region.
The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies analyzed recent satellite photos and concluded that runways, aircraft hangers, radar sites and hardened surface-to-air missile shelters have either been finished or are nearing completion.
Its report appears to be the most conclusive indication yet that China is using its island-building project to give teeth to its claim over almost the entire South China Sea and its islands and reefs.
The islands in the study are part of the Spratly chain and claimed by China, the Philippines, Vietnam and others. AP



 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Headlines – March 29, 2017

News U.S. denies loosening rules for avoiding civilian casualties – U.S. airstrikes probably played a role in the deaths of dozens of civilians in Mosul earlier this month, U.S. and Iraqi military officials acknowledged March 28, but they denied the rules for avoiding civilian casualties have been loosened despite a recent spike in civilian casualties....
 
bae-F35

Pilots begin flights in new F-35 Lightning II simulator in preparation for trials on carrier

A world-leading flight engineering simulator created by BAE Systems is ready to be “flown” by F-35 Lightning II pilots for the first time as they prepare for flight trials on the United Kingdom’s new Queen Elizabeth Class...
 
NASA announces upcoming ISS crew assignments

Five NASA astronauts have been assigned to upcoming spaceflights. Joe Acaba, Ricky Arnold, Nick Hague, Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Shannon Walker all have begun training for missions launching later this year and throughout 2018. NASA astronaut Joe Acaba Acaba will be the first to launch, assigned to the Expedition 53 and 54 crews that already include...
 
