March 31, 2017
 

A-10 West Heritage Flight Team returns to the skies

Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron and a part of the A-10 West Heritage Flight Team, and a P-38 Lightning fly in formation during the Los Angeles County Air Show in Lancaster, Calif., March 26, 2017. The A-10 WHFT is scheduled to perform in 9 more air shows throughout the U.S. this year after resurging from a 5-year-long inactivation period.

LANCASTER, Calif.–The A-10 West Heritage Flight Team performed at its first air show after nearly five years of inactivation March 25-26.

The demo team out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., kicked off its resurgence at the Los Angeles County Air Show in Lancaster, Calif., by flying in formation with the World War II-era P-38 Lightning.

“The A-10 belongs right there with the war birds, as it is legendary itself,” said Master Sgt. Mark Aube, A-10 WHFT maintenance superintendent. “While talking with the air show guests, I found that everyone was eager to see the tank buster in action.”

In addition to its two A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, the team is complete with three pilots, two crew chiefs, an avionics technician, engines technician, and an aircraft electrical and environmental specialist.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby

Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron and a part of the A-10 West Heritage Flight Team, and a P-38 Lightning fly in formation during the Los Angeles County Air Show in Lancaster, Calif., March 25, 2017. This is the team’s first air show performance after nearly five years of disbandment.

The A-10 WHFT is scheduled to perform in 9 more air shows throughout the U.S. this year.

“It’s great to have the A-10 back on the air show circuit as a part of the Heritage Flight,” said Maj. Daniel Levy, 357th Fighter Squadron and A-10 WHFT pilot. “The Warthog has flown close air support for American and allied forces almost every day for the past 15 years. It’s the perfect mix of old and new.”

Please visit the A-10 West Heritage Flight Team's Facebook page for additional photos and more information about upcoming performances.



 

