Northrop Grumman’s Astro Aerospace selected for Airbus Inmarsat 6 L-band antenna reflectors



Astro Aerospace, a Northrop Grumman business, has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space to provide the nine meter L-band mesh reflectors for two Inmarsat 6 satellites.

Astro Aerospace has 100 percent on-orbit success since 1958 and provides the most advanced and reliable unfurlable mesh reflector technology on the market. Astro Aerospace’s unique AstroMesh® technology is particularly well suited for Inmarsat 6’s L-band capacity, which is significantly greater than previous satellites and capable of supporting a new generation of more advanced L-band services. AstroMesh® deployable mesh reflectors are the lightest and stiffest available, making them ideal for this L-band communication mission.

This award continues Astro Aerospace’s successful partnership with Airbus Defence and Space, which began on Inmarsat 4 and Alphasat.

“We are proud to team once again with Airbus Defence and Space to support Inmarsat in providing this next-generation communications constellation,” said John A. Alvarez, general manager, Astro Aerospace. “Our nine meter L-band reflectors will provide our customer the lightest, most reliable and most compact system possible, helping the Inmarsat 6 satellites provide mobile connections to ships, planes, oil and gas platforms, and the broadcasting industry.”