Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

April 10, 2017
 

VA establishes commission to recommend new under secretary VHA

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced April 10 the establishment of a search commission to help identify candidates for the position of Under Secretary for Health of its Veterans Health Administration.

The Under Secretary for Health manages VHA, the nation’s largest health-care system, which has an annual budget of approximately $61 billion and oversees the delivery of care to more than 9 million enrolled veterans.

Candidates for the position must be visionary leaders who have demonstrated an ability to conceptualize and implement the VA secretary’s vision, and are dynamic advocates who can move an ambitious agenda forward to meet the needs of veterans.

By law, the appointment is made without regard to political affiliation and solely on the basis of demonstrated ability in the medical profession, in health-care administration and policy formulation, or in health-care fiscal management. Additionally, the candidate must possess substantial experience in connection with the programs of VHA or similar content and scope.

The under secretary will also be responsible for overseeing the operation of VA’s more than 1,200 sites of care, including hospitals; community based outpatient clinics; nursing homes; domiciliaries; and 300 Vet Centers.

VHA is the nation’s largest provider of graduate medical education and a major contributor to medical and scientific research. More than 73,000 active volunteers, 123,000 health professions trainees, and 306,000 full-time, health-care professionals and support staff are an integral part of the VHA community.

The commission, once named, is expected to complete its work by May 22. For more information about this position, go to https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/467194800.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 10, 2017

News Korea crisis deepens; U.S. dispatches the Carl Vinson strike group to the region – The head of all U.S. forces in the Pacific canceled a planned carrier exercises and port visits in Australia and redirected the Carl Vinson carrier strike group to the waters off the Korean Peninsula as the U.S. weighs a series...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 10, 2017

U.S. soldier killed in action in Afghanistan The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed while conducting an operation against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan. In a tweet issued April 10, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan says the soldier was mortally wounded during an operation in Nangarhar Province. The soldier’s name...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
research-institute

Lawmaker pushes Cal aerospace research lab

Courtesy photograph PALMDALE, Calif.–If Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s vision is realized, the Antelope Valley could eventually be home to something like the Lawrence Livermore research laboratory founded by the Universit...
 
Full Story »

 