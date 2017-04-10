VA establishes commission to recommend new under secretary VHA

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced April 10 the establishment of a search commission to help identify candidates for the position of Under Secretary for Health of its Veterans Health Administration.

The Under Secretary for Health manages VHA, the nation’s largest health-care system, which has an annual budget of approximately $61 billion and oversees the delivery of care to more than 9 million enrolled veterans.

Candidates for the position must be visionary leaders who have demonstrated an ability to conceptualize and implement the VA secretary’s vision, and are dynamic advocates who can move an ambitious agenda forward to meet the needs of veterans.

By law, the appointment is made without regard to political affiliation and solely on the basis of demonstrated ability in the medical profession, in health-care administration and policy formulation, or in health-care fiscal management. Additionally, the candidate must possess substantial experience in connection with the programs of VHA or similar content and scope.

The under secretary will also be responsible for overseeing the operation of VA’s more than 1,200 sites of care, including hospitals; community based outpatient clinics; nursing homes; domiciliaries; and 300 Vet Centers.

VHA is the nation’s largest provider of graduate medical education and a major contributor to medical and scientific research. More than 73,000 active volunteers, 123,000 health professions trainees, and 306,000 full-time, health-care professionals and support staff are an integral part of the VHA community.

The commission, once named, is expected to complete its work by May 22. For more information about this position, go to https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/467194800.