April 12, 2017
 

Lockheed Martin proposes way forward for multi-domain operations

LM-domains
The air, space and cyber domains are increasingly challenged by threats.

To help address current and future threats, Lockheed Martin will host a three day war game exercise at its Center for Innovation or “The Lighthouse” in Suffolk, Virginia to show how cross domain command and control can be enhanced by operationally integrating air, space and cyber domains.

 “Prevailing in future conflicts requires the ability to understand situations faster than our adversaries,” said Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of C4ISR for Lockheed Martin. “This exercise will look at ways to bring synergistic battlespace effects by merging the planning cycles of all three domains.”

During this three day exercise, Lockheed Martin will explore gaps and synergies in the air, space, and cyber planning processes that can provide insight into how to bring these stove-piped systems together. The exercise will use two teams, one integrated team and one traditional team, in order to observe and identify ways to integrate three disparate processes.

The results of the exercise will be provided to the Air Force Multi-Domain Command and Control (MDC2) Enterprise Capability Collaboration Team, led by Brigadier General B. Chance Saltzman, which has been directed to develop a plan to make MDC2 a reality.

When developing the roadmap for the exercise, Lockheed Martin leveraged its extensive cyber expertise as well as experience supporting programs that connect numerous domains. This includes the intelligent Space (iSpace) system, U.S. Air Distributed Common Ground System, the Theater Battle Management Core System (TBMCS), Command and Control, Battle Management, and Communications (C2BMC) System and its next generation: the Air Tasking Order Management System (ATOMS).



 

