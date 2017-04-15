Aerotech News & Review


April 15, 2017
 

News Briefs – April 15, 2017

U.S. says withdrawing UN military from Haiti is good example

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says U.N. peacekeeping has made “a great contribution” to Haiti and the Security Council’s expected vote to withdraw all troops by mid-October is an example of how peacekeeping missions should change as a country’s political situation changes.
The United States is currently reviewing the U.N.’s 16 far-flung peacekeeping operations to assess costs and effectiveness.
Haley told the Security Council Tuesday that thanks to recent elections “the political context is right” for a new and smaller mission.
She strongly backed the transformation of Haiti’s U.N. mission from military patrols to focusing on developing the country’s police force, supporting the rule of law and protecting human rights.
The Security Council was scheduled to vote April 13 on a resolution to withdraw the 2,370 military personnel by Oct. 15. AP
 

Trump signs off on Montenegro’s upcoming entry into NATO

President Donald Trump has signed off on Montenegro’s upcoming accession into NATO, helping pave the way for the military alliance’s expansion in the Balkans.
The White House says in a statement that Trump looks forward to welcoming Montenegro as the 29th member of the NATO alliance at next month’s meeting in Brussels.
The Senate in March voted overwhelmingly to ratify the tiny Balkan nation’s entry into the alliance.
Russia strongly opposes the expansion of the Western military alliance in a region it considers part of its strategic sphere of interest.
Trump’s move came ahead of his White House meeting April 12 with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. AP



 

Headlines – April 15, 2017

News Trump says NATO ‘no longer obsolete’ in series of foreign policy reversals – U.S. President Donald Trump has said NATO is “no longer obsolete,” a huge reversal from an oft-stated stance that alarmed U.S. allies, and one in a series of recent foreign policy U-turns.   Amid calls for more boots on the ground,...
 
Local
eafb-pilot2

Chief test pilot wins AIAA Chanute Flight Test Award

Air Force photograph by Bobbi Zapka Bill Gray, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School chief test pilot, poses in front of the F-16 Variable In-flight Stability Test Aircraft, or VISTA. Bill Gray, the chief test pilot at the U.S. Air ...
 
Defense

MQ-9A accident investigation released

An MQ-9A crashed Feb. 20, 2016, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility while conducting a simulated flame-out training approach, according to an Air Combat Command Abbreviated Accident Investigation Board report released April 13, 2017. The MQ-9A from the 432nd Wing at Creech AFB, Nev., was being operated by a launch and recovery element ...
 
