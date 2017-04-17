Defense Logistics Agency

URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Md., has been awarded a maximum $74,999,999 hybrid fixed-price incentive firm target, cost reimbursement no fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for warehousing and distribution support services. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. This was a competitive contract with three responses received. Locations of performance are Maryland and Utah, with an April 30, 2022, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Penn. (SP3300-17-D-5001).



Air Force

Beechcraft Defense Co., Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $60,523,373 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Joint Primary Aircraft Training System (T-6) program management and sustainment engineering. Contractor will provide program management, engineering services, sustaining engineering, field service representatives, deficiency reporting and maintenance requests for support. It also includes diminishing manufacturing sources and material sources, technical manual updates, configuration and data management, and aircraft, engine, and mechanical structural integrity efforts. Work will be performed at Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,232,172 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8617-17-C-6211).



Navy

EDO Corp. Defense Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harris Corp., North Amityville, N.Y., is being awarded a $29,464,211 firm-fixed-price contract for 300 BRU-55A/A aircraft bomb ejector racks. Work will be performed in North Amityville, N.Y., (52 percent); Johnstown, Penn. (22 percent); Franklin, Pennsylvania (10 percent); Newbury Park, Calif., (9 percent); and Riverside, Calif., (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,464,211. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(b)(2). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0029).

Jacobs Technology Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Fla., is being awarded a $7,017,852 modification to a previously awarded contract (GS0QBG-09-D-0059-GM01) for services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. Services to be provided include information technology services, information management, information assurance product service delivery mechanisms, software development, engineering and enterprise architectural compliance, server support services and information assurance compliance. Work will be performed at China Lake, Calif., (82 percent); Point Mugu, Calif., (13 percent); and Norfolk, Va., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2018. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $7,017,852 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Miss., is being awarded a $7,016,664 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for post-delivery planning yard services in support of the LHA-7 amphibious assault ship. The services include post-delivery planning, material procurement and support services for industrial post-delivery availability, post-delivery availability, fitting-put availability, post shakedown availability and emergent work. The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $90,000,000. Fiscal 2012 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,016,664 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., and is expected to be completed by August 2020. This contract was not competitively procured per Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-2473).



Defense Information Systems Agency

VIASAT Inc., Carlsbad, Calif., was awarded a non-competitive, firm-fixed-price contract for the production of ground transceivers for the Blue Force Tracker 2 program. The total value of this action (including options) is $13,680,000 funded by fiscal 2017 procurement funds. Performance will be at the contractor’s facility until the transceivers are delivered to the government. This is a sole-source contract. Deliveries will take place from September 2017 through April 2018. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity (HC1028-17-C-0010).



Army

Pond Constructors, Norcross, Ga., was awarded a $9,634,613 modification (0014) to contract W912DY-13-G-0004 for recurring maintenance and minor repair for Defense Logistics Agency capitalized equipment and appurtenances. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii; Japan; and British Indian Ocean Territory, with an estimated completion date of April 13, 2022. Fiscal 2017 other funds in the amount of $9,634,613 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Alutiiq Professional Training LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $7,487,108 time and materials contract for repair and maintenance of radio systems in support of the Afghan National Police on behalf of the Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Afghanistan, and Hanahan, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of April 13, 2020. Fiscal 2016 other funds in the amount of $7,487,108 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Dm., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-17-C-0010).



Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Boeing Huntington Beach, Calif., has been awarded a $7,576,425 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00003) for a within-scope change to a previously awarded contract (HR0011-16-C-0114) to provide continued support for a research project under the Hydra Phase 2 program. Fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $645,510 are being obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, Calif., (65 percent); Santa Fe Springs, Calif., (7 percent); Anaheim, Calif., (5 percent); Attleboro, Huntsville Mass., (5 percent); Long Beach, Calif., (5 percent); Placentia, Calif., (2 percent); Ala., (1 percent); and Garden Grove, Calif., (1 percent). Additionally, nine percent of the effort will be performed at multiple locations (each location under 1 percent of the effort). The contract has an estimated completion date of January 2019. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.