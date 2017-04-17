Aerotech News & Review


News

April 17, 2017
 

Headlines – April 17, 2017

News

Trump adviser’s Afghanistan visit catches many by surprise –
Donald Trump’s national security adviser arrived in Kabul April 16 for a series of talks meant to help shape the administration’s strategy toward Afghanistan where the high-level visit, announced by the president last week, appears to have caught several Afghan and American officials by surprise.
 
 

Business

Triton drone software passes test –
New software on the Navy’s MQ-4C Triton has passed its first flight test.
 
Raytheon upgrading missile defense radar –
Raytheon has been awarded a $10 million Missile Defense Agency contract modification to continue development of gallium nitride, or GaN, technology for missile defense radars.
 
Nammo CEO: Industry must invest more in research and development –
The defense industry must be willing to spend more of its funds on research and development of new technologies if it hopes to stay ahead of rising challengers from the commercial sector, the chief executive for Norwegian defense firm Nammo warns.
 
China arms Type 818 coastguard ship with close-in weapon system –
Images circulated on Chinese internet sources suggest that the China Coast Guard (CCG) has equipped its lead Type 818 vessel with the Type 630 30 mm close-in weapon system (CIWS).
 
Chinese companies boost presence at LAAD exhibitions –
Chinese export companies have been increasing their participation in Latin American Aerospace and Defence (LAAD) exhibitions over the past several years: a development that was also noticeable at this year’s event, held April 4-7 in Brazil.
 
Turkey about to make final decision on S-400 contract with Russia — minister –
The Turkish leadership is at the final stage of making the decision on the choice of air defense systems for its military, with Russia’s advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile system being one of the options, the country’s defense minister has said.
 
 

Defense

Pentagon sends dozens of troops to Somalia as al-Shabaab fight intensifies –
Dozens of American military personnel have arrived in Somalia to support local forces battling al Qaeda loyalists active throughout east Africa, part of what appears to be an extension of U.S.-led counter-terror mission there.
 
Simulated military training prepares to go airborne –
Deployable Mission Rehearsal Trainers, or DMRTs, are currently in development by Naval Air Systems Command’s Naval Aviation Training Systems Program Office and LSI, Inc., a Jacksonville, Florida-based training and simulation company. An $8.4 million procurement contract signed last August calls for the design and construction of eight DMRTs expected to be ready for delivery/training by the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
 
U.S. conducts tests for upgraded nuclear bomb –
Scientists say they have successfully carried out an initial test flight for an improved version of a nuclear bomb that has been in the U.S. arsenal for decades, The Associated Press reported April 15.
 
Deploying soldiers could see lighter body armor by 2018 –
The Army is pushing forward with its efforts to enable soldiers to carry a lighter load, especially while deployed.
 
First-in-class carrier Gerald R. Ford returns from builders trials –
The carrier Gerald R. Ford returned to Hampton Roads after a week at sea conducting builder’s trials, pulling into Norfolk Naval Station for the first time April 14.
 
Navy: Jets will be modified as it determines oxygen problem –
The U.S. Navy said April 15 it will allow a fleet of its training jets to fly again under modified conditions while it determines what’s causing a lack of oxygen in some cockpits.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – April 17, 2017

Navy: Jets will be modified as it determines oxygen problem A fleet of U.S. Navy training jets will fly again after oxygen problems grounded the planes for more than a week. Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker said in a statement April 15 that T-45C aircraft will resume flights as early as Monday. Instructors and students in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
F35-dploy

F-35A deployment brings advanced airpower capability to Europe

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew F-35A Lightning IIs from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, land at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2017. The aircraft arrival marks the first ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Contract Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Md., has been awarded a maximum $74,999,999 hybrid fixed-price incentive firm target, cost reimbursement no fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for warehousing and distribution support services. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. This was a competitive contract with three responses received. Locati...
 
Full Story »

 