Headlines – April 17, 2017

News
Trump adviser’s Afghanistan visit catches many by surprise –
Donald Trump’s national security adviser arrived in Kabul April 16 for a series of talks meant to help shape the administration’s strategy toward Afghanistan where the high-level visit, announced by the president last week, appears to have caught several Afghan and American officials by surprise.
Business
Triton drone software passes test –
New software on the Navy’s MQ-4C Triton has passed its first flight test.
Raytheon upgrading missile defense radar –
Raytheon has been awarded a $10 million Missile Defense Agency contract modification to continue development of gallium nitride, or GaN, technology for missile defense radars.
Nammo CEO: Industry must invest more in research and development –
The defense industry must be willing to spend more of its funds on research and development of new technologies if it hopes to stay ahead of rising challengers from the commercial sector, the chief executive for Norwegian defense firm Nammo warns.
China arms Type 818 coastguard ship with close-in weapon system –
Images circulated on Chinese internet sources suggest that the China Coast Guard (CCG) has equipped its lead Type 818 vessel with the Type 630 30 mm close-in weapon system (CIWS).
Chinese companies boost presence at LAAD exhibitions –
Chinese export companies have been increasing their participation in Latin American Aerospace and Defence (LAAD) exhibitions over the past several years: a development that was also noticeable at this year’s event, held April 4-7 in Brazil.
Turkey about to make final decision on S-400 contract with Russia — minister –
The Turkish leadership is at the final stage of making the decision on the choice of air defense systems for its military, with Russia’s advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile system being one of the options, the country’s defense minister has said.
Defense
Pentagon sends dozens of troops to Somalia as al-Shabaab fight intensifies –
Dozens of American military personnel have arrived in Somalia to support local forces battling al Qaeda loyalists active throughout east Africa, part of what appears to be an extension of U.S.-led counter-terror mission there.
Simulated military training prepares to go airborne –
Deployable Mission Rehearsal Trainers, or DMRTs, are currently in development by Naval Air Systems Command’s Naval Aviation Training Systems Program Office and LSI, Inc., a Jacksonville, Florida-based training and simulation company. An $8.4 million procurement contract signed last August calls for the design and construction of eight DMRTs expected to be ready for delivery/training by the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
U.S. conducts tests for upgraded nuclear bomb –
Scientists say they have successfully carried out an initial test flight for an improved version of a nuclear bomb that has been in the U.S. arsenal for decades, The Associated Press reported April 15.
Deploying soldiers could see lighter body armor by 2018 –
The Army is pushing forward with its efforts to enable soldiers to carry a lighter load, especially while deployed.
First-in-class carrier Gerald R. Ford returns from builders trials –
The carrier Gerald R. Ford returned to Hampton Roads after a week at sea conducting builder’s trials, pulling into Norfolk Naval Station for the first time April 14.
Navy: Jets will be modified as it determines oxygen problem –
The U.S. Navy said April 15 it will allow a fleet of its training jets to fly again under modified conditions while it determines what’s causing a lack of oxygen in some cockpits.