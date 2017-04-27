Aerotech News & Review


April 27, 2017
 

Air Force, Navy conduct first P-8A refueling mission

Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen
JB Andrews, Md.
Aircrew with the 756th Air Refueling Squadron conduct preflight checks prior to takeoff from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, flight line April 13, 2017. After a year of planning, the 756 ARS embarked on a mission to refuel a Naval Air Systems Command P-8A Poseidon. The P-8A is the second-ever Navy aircraft to be fitted with a receiver for inflight refueling; the first being the E-6B Mercury nearly 30 years ago.

The 459th Air Refueling Wing based at Joint Base Andrews, Md., helped made history last week when its KC-135 was the first to operationally refuel a Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., P-8A Poseidon.

“The 459th and the Air Force Reserve Command is honored and delighted to support the Navy on the P-8A project,” said Lt. Col. David Williams, 459th Operations Group deputy group commander. “We have a longstanding relationship with NAVAIR and we were excited to play a role in assisting the engineers with the development of the boom refueling capabilities of the P-8A.”

As the Navy’s newest aircraft for maritime patrol and reconnaissance, it is important the P-8A is able to sustain flight for lengthy periods of time.

“The intent behind the aerial refueling capability on the P-8A is to enhance strategic mission effectiveness by extending the range and endurance of the platform,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Shannon Hoover, Naval Air Forces Atlantic VX-1 Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron P-8A operational test director. “The team has completed operational tests on the integration of the AGM-84 Harpoon [missile system] for surface warfare and [multi-static active acoustic search systems] integration used in anti-submarine warfare.”

A Naval Air Systems Command P-8A Poseidon comes in on approach to the boom arm of a 459th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135R Stratotanker over the Atlantic Ocean April 13, 2017. This was the first operational inflight refueling of a P-8A.

Prior to contacting the 459th for tanker support, pilots with NAVAIR underwent rigorous training toward in-flight refueling certification; a skillset unfamiliar to many Navy aircrew members.

“We are coming from a community that has never had an organic tanking capability, so we are learning how to get this done,” said Hoover. “The pilots completed ground school, as well as a simulator training course, both in the E-6B Mercury and the P-8A Operational Flight Trainers. When it came time to start scheduling a tanker to take us to the next phase of training. We reached out to the 459th.”

A strategic military capability a year in the making, members of the 459th worked closely with NAVAIR, VX-20 Developmental Test Squadron and VX-1 to help bring the complexities of the refueling mission to fruition.

“We provided multiple incentive flights to engineers for research; face-to-face briefings between the chief boom, standards and evaluations technicians and Navy test pilots and engineers; coordinated communication between Navy and AFRC leadership; and transported equipment and personnel to Edwards [Air Force Base, Calif.] for testing,” said Rollins. 

Chief Master Sgt. Frankie Rollins, 756th Refueling Squadron superintendent and boom operator, refuels a Naval Air Systems Command P-8A Poseidon over the Atlantic Ocean April 13, 2017. This was the first successful operational inflight refueling of the P-8A after a year of planning and coordination with NAVAIR.

With the successful completion of the first P-8A refueling mission, the 459th and the P-8A community are looking forward to strengthening their partnership with future refuelings. According to Rollins, they plan to conduct day and night training missions with the P-8A once a week. 

“We are looking forward to a long-standing relationship with the entire team at the 459th as we continue to train and test,” said Hoover. “We are partners in bringing this capability to the fleet. It will take both a P-8A and a KC-135 to get this done, and the 459th has been great to work with in helping us get there.”

The P-8A is only the second Navy aircraft to be equipped to receive fuel mid-flight from a U.S. Air Force tanker; the first being the E-6B Mercury nearly 30 years ago.



 

