Defense

April 27, 2017
 

Lightning strikes Atlantic Trident

eglin1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Tenley Long

An F-35A Lightning II receives fuel from a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker over the Atlantic Ocean April 15, 2017. The F-35As are conducting their first overseas deployment during which they will conduct flying training with NATO partners.
 
eglin2
A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., salutes the F-35 Lightning II pilot as he prepares for takeoff at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 20, 2017. With its aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics, the F-35 Lightning II provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations.
 

eglin3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Tristan Beise

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., takes off during ATLANTIC TRIDENT 17 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 20, 2017. The exercise simulates a highly-contested and operationally-limited environment where U.S. and partner pilots, along with their ground crews, can test their readiness.
 

eglin4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Tristan Beise

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., prepares to land during ATLANTIC TRIDENT 17 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 16, 2017. The goal of the exercise was to enhance interoperability through combined coalition aerial campaigns.
 

eglin5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nin Leclerec

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., lands on the flightline during ATLANTIC TRIDENT 17 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 17, 2017. Adding the F-35A to the training increased capabilities and added another technologically advanced fighter to the allied airpower capability.
 

eglin6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Tenley Long

eglin7

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Tristan Beise

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., prepares to land during ATLANTIC TRIDENT 17 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 16, 2017. Allied nations participate in similar exercises throughout the world; however, this is the first to focus on greater integration of the U.S. Air Force’s fifth-generation aircraft capabilities.



 

News

Headlines – April 27, 2017

News U.S. sets up missile defense in South Korea as North shows power – In a defiant bit of timing, South Korea announced Wednesday that key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system had been installed a day after rival North Korea showed off its military power.   China launches first home-built aircraft carrier...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 27, 2017

Thai gov’t approves purchase of $393 million submarine from China Thailand’s government has approved the purchase of its first submarine in more than half a century, the country’s top defense official said April 25, calling the $393 million deal with China necessary and a bargain. Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said the navy’s purchase of a...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-UAS

Lockheed Martin continues successful flight demonstrations of Fury Expeditionary UAS

Lockheed Martin’s advanced tactical Group 3 unmanned aerial system (UAS), Fury, is regularly flying long-range endurance test missions as the company prepares it for low-rate production.  In flight tests since May 2016, ...
 
Full Story »

 