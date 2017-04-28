Aerotech News & Review


Crew safely recovered after helo crash near Guam

Navy photograph by PO2 Kevin V. Cunningham Navy photograph by PO2 Kevin V. Cunningham

Official U.S. Navy file photo of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter.

The entire crew, including two pilots and one aircrewman, were safely recovered by USS Dewey (DDG 105) after their MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crashed in waters near Guam April 26.

The incident occurred as the MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, currently embarked aboard Dewey, was conducting routine flight operations. The incident is currently under investigation. The crew is being assessed by the medical team on board Dewey and there are no apparent injuries at this time.

Dewey and embarked HSM-78, along with USS Sterett (DDG 104) and embarked HSM-49, are currently deployed as a part of the Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group (SAG) and departed San Diego for the Western Pacific March 31.



 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

