Crew safely recovered after helo crash near Guam

The entire crew, including two pilots and one aircrewman, were safely recovered by USS Dewey (DDG 105) after their MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crashed in waters near Guam April 26.

The incident occurred as the MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, currently embarked aboard Dewey, was conducting routine flight operations. The incident is currently under investigation. The crew is being assessed by the medical team on board Dewey and there are no apparent injuries at this time.

Dewey and embarked HSM-78, along with USS Sterett (DDG 104) and embarked HSM-49, are currently deployed as a part of the Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group (SAG) and departed San Diego for the Western Pacific March 31.