Headlines – April 28, 2017

News

Trump gives Pentagon more flexibility on Iraq, Syria troops –

The White House is giving the Pentagon greater flexibility to determine the number of U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, in another move by President Donald Trump to shift greater power to his military leaders.



Pentagon expands rebuke of Turkey over Iraq, Syria strikes –

The Turkish government gave the United States less than an hour’s notice before conducting strikes on partner forces in Iraq and Syria, the U.S. military said April 26, stepping up its criticism of airstrikes the United States said endangered American personnel.





Business

Nexter secures bulk of work in new French military vehicle order –

The French procurement office awarded contracts to Nexter, Renault Trucks Defense and Thales on April 21 to build a first batch of 319 Griffon troop transport and 20 Jaguar combat vehicles.



No plans for F-35 to fly at Paris Air Show –

The F-35 will sit out the Paris Air Show this June, the joint program office confirmed April 25.



Massive restructuring at French aerospace research center Onera –

Onera will cut 10 departments in a reorganization plan that aims to boost internal links among engineers and sharpen management focus on defense, aeronautics and space programs, the aerospace research center said.



Rolls-Royce, India could still cooperate on jet engine tech, despite bribery allegations –

The Indian government could overlook allegations of bribery by Rolls-Royce, according to a source in the Indian Ministry of Defence. The British company would have to be prepared to assist India in its jet engine development program for future indigenous fighters, however.



Japan’s Apaches to get improved vision –

Japan’s fleet of AH-64DJP Apache attack helicopters will soon have improved vision, having finalized a deal with Lockheed Martin to upgrade the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision sensors known as “the eyes” of the aircraft.



Ukraine, Poland to jointly build helicopters –

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv has announced that Ukraine and Poland plan to jointly develop new helicopters for the countries’ armed forces.



Bulgaria opts for Swedish Gripen combat jets –

Bulgaria has decided to start talks with Sweden to acquire eight new Gripen combat jets made by Saab, Bulgarian interim Deputy Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said Wednesday, as the Balkan country seeks to replace its aging Soviet-designed MiG-29s.



Saab secures German electronic countermeasures deal –

Saab has been awarded a German Air Force contract for electronic countermeasures.



Boeing’s second T-X flies amid marketing push –

The bids are in, but the marketing push for the U.S. Air Force’s $16 billion T-X trainer competition continues.



Northrop Grumman to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy –

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. has been awarded a $99.1 million modification to a previous contract to install the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures systems on combat aircraft.





Defense

Seahawk helicopter crashes in the Pacific, crew recovered safely –

An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the destroyer Dewey crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Guam April 26. Two pilots and one air crewman were recovered safely.



F-35 logistics system all set for U.S. Air Force, Navy, not yet for Marines –

After months of delays, the newest iteration of the F-35’s logistics system is finally ready to be installed on the aircraft, manufacturer Lockheed Martin announced April 26.



Army secretary nominee addresses LGBT controversy on Facebook –

Since President Trump nominated Tennessee State Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, to be the next Army secretary, controversy has swirled concerning his legislative efforts and public remarks regarding the LGBT community.





Veterans

Trump to establish new VA accountability office –

President Trump will establish a new accountability office for the Veterans Affairs employees and create a new task force to look for waste and fraud in the sprawling bureaucracy during a visit to department headquarters April 27 afternoon.



VA limiting new hiring as it aims to widen private care –

Despite the lifting of a federal hiring freeze, the Department of Veterans Affairs is leaving thousands of positions unfilled, citing the need for a leaner VA as it develops a longer-term plan to allow more veterans to seek medical care in the private sector.





Space & Technology

U.S. military reveal radical plan to hack soldier’s brains –

DARPA revealed it is funding eight separate research efforts t determine if electrical stimulation can safety be used to ‘enhance learning and accelerate training skills.’