Aerotech News & Review


Business

April 28, 2017
 

Successful dual firing marks major milestone on Meteor program for Eurofighter Typhoon

bae-typhoon
Successful development testing of Meteor missiles from Typhoon aircraft has been completed, leading to an Operational evaluation with the UK Royal Air Force later this year.
 
A Eurofighter Typhoon has successfully completed a simultaneous firing of two MBDA Meteor Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missiles as part of a major program of work to integrate the weapon on to the aircraft.
 
The test was conducted using Airbus Defence & Space Instrumented Production Aircraft (IPA) 4 with the support of BAE Systems, Eurofighter GmbH, MBDA and the UK‘s Ministry of Defence.
 
The trial was used to test successful engagement of targets and the simultaneous two-way data link between two missiles and the aircraft.  The data gathered follows a series of six successful Meteor firings conducted from EurofighterTyphoon in 2016.  Following loading activity at BAE Systems’ Military Air & Information site, in Warton, UK, the trials took place over the UK’s Hebrides Range.
 
It is the latest successful flight trial conducted by the Eurofighter Partner Companies as part of a major program of work to add additional capability on to Eurofighter Typhoon, ensuring it is ready to meet the threats of the future.
 
Andy Flynn, Eurofighter Delivery Director for BAE Systems UK, said: “This is another major milestone on the Meteor program and the first successful test of a dual firing.  Meteor brings to Eurofighter Typhoon an unparalleled air-to-air engagement capability and this successful trial – following on from a series of firings last year – is further evidence of how the Eurofighter Partner Companies are working together to deliver major enhancements to Typhoon’s multi-role capabilities.”
 
Customer Operational Evaluation and Training with Meteor is due to take place with the UK Royal Air Force later this year.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 28, 2017

News Trump gives Pentagon more flexibility on Iraq, Syria troops – The White House is giving the Pentagon greater flexibility to determine the number of U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, in another move by President Donald Trump to shift greater power to his military leaders.   Pentagon expands rebuke of Turkey over Iraq, Syria...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 28, 2017

U.S. Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer fired a warning flare toward an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel coming near it in the Persian Gulf, an American official said April 26, the latest tense naval encounter between the two countries. The incident happened April 24 as the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Parker Gyokeres

DARPA funds brain-stimulation research to speed learning

DARPA graphic This Targeted Neuroplasticity Training concept diagram demonstrates how the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program will explore using peripheral nerve stimulation to enhance learning processes in the br...
 
Full Story »

 