Aerotech News & Review


Local

May 5, 2017
 

First feather flight of VSS Unity completed

Virgin Galactic photograph Virgin Galactic photograph

Virgin Spaceship Unity flies freely after being released from Virgin Mothership Eve May 1, 2017. During this test, the feather re-entry system was activated in flight for the first time.

On May 1, 2017, VSS Unity’s “feather” re-entry system was activated in flight for the first time over the Mojave Desert.

VSS Unity was piloted by Mark Stucky and Mike Masucci, with pilots Nicola Pecile and CJ Sturckow as well as flight test engineer Dustin Mosher in carrier aircraft VMS Eve. This test flight was the fourth glide flight (and eighth flight overall) of VSS Unity, and the 27th flight of White Knight Two VMS Eve.

The new spacecraft took off beneath the White Knight Two carrier at about 10:40 a.m. About 40 minutes later, Unity was released at an altitude of 51,000 feet to begin the test flight.

“We’d learned enough from our past test flights to safely take the next step forward in our thorough test flight program,” said a Virgin Galactic release. “That step happened on a successful test flight conducted this morning from the Mojave Air and Space Port, during which we tested VSS Unity’s ‘feather’ re-entry system in flight for the first time.”

This test follows after extensive testing of the feather system on the ground.

Full analysis of the data from the flight will take time; “but initial reports from the pilots and from mission control are extremely encouraging.”

“Once data reviews are complete, we will move forward with our testing program — pressing onward with additional glide flights designed to expand our envelope of flight weights and centers of gravity,” said the Virgin Galactic release.
 

Virgin Galactic photograph Virgin Galactic photograph

VSS Unity & VMS Eve prepare for another morning of flying May 1, 2017. During this test, the feather re-entry system was activated in flight for the first time.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 5, 2017

News Appropriators cut $20 million from B-21 program in omnibus spending bill – The Air Force’s secretive B-21 bomber took a hit in the fiscal 2017 omnibus spending bill, with congressional appropriators stripping about $20 million from the program, budget documents show.     Business Sweden orders signals intelligence ship – Saab has been awarded...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 5, 2017

IS attack on U.S. convoy kills 8 Afghans, wounds 3 US soldiers A suicide car bomber struck a U.S. military convoy in the Afghan capital May 3, killing at least eight Afghan civilians and wounding three U.S. service members in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Photograph courtesy of Joe Idoni

High Desert Hangar Stories with Bob Alvis

Last flight Those of us who grew up in the Antelope Valley are familiar with that marine layer that hugs the tops of the mountains south of Palmdale. Come the months of May and June, the so-called “June gloom” makes our wea...
 
Full Story »

 