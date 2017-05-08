Lightning IIs complete successful European deployment

Eight F-35A Lightning IIs from the 34th Fighter Squadron, along with supporting units and equipment from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, completed the first F-35A training deployment to Europe, May 7.

While at RAF Lakenheath, the squadron flew 76 sorties and tallied more than 154 flying hours alongside F-15s from the 48th Fighter Wing.

“This exercise provided our pilots with the opportunity to practice working together to solve complex tactical scenarios using integrated operations that optimized both the F-35 and F-15’s capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Jason Zumwalt, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander. “We found that by working together, we can achieve a higher level of performance than either aircraft can achieve alone.”

During the training deployment, the aircraft forward deployed to Estonia and Bulgaria to maximize training opportunities, build partnerships with allied air forces and familiarize Airmen with Europe’s broad and diverse operating conditions.

“This deployment was a great opportunity for the 34th [FS] and the 48th [FW] to practice 4th and 5th generation fighter integration tactics,” Zumwalt said. “It was an honor to host the 34th [FS] at RAF Lakenheath, where we were able to integrate our operations in a shared workspace.”

This training deployment highlighted the complementary capabilities of these different aircraft. It also assisted in validating and refining the bed-down procedures of the fifth generation, multi-role fighter aircraft in the United Kingdom. RAF Lakenheath is scheduled to receive its first permanent F-35A Lightning IIs in 2021.

