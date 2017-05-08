Pacific Partnership 2017 arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam

Pacific Partnership 2017 (PP17) began a mission in Da Nang, Vietnam, May 8, 2017, with the arrival of the U.S. expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Fall River (T-EPF-4).

The Da Nang mission stop marks the fourth consecutive year and the eighth time in 11 years that Pacific Partnership missions have occurred in Vietnam’s provinces and cities.

Personnel from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Japan are participating in this year’s events in Da Nang.

Da Nang collaborated with central government agencies and Pacific Partnership planners to organize the week and a half event with the aim of promoting the comprehensive partnership between the United States and Vietnam and collaboration among partner countries.

While in Vietnam, Pacific Partnership personnel will work side-by-side with Vietnamese civilian medical officers, pay a courtesy call to leaders of the Da Nang People’s Committee, participate in civil engineering projects and exchange expertise with military medical staff, as well as participate in community projects.

Lt. Cmdr. Greg Dusetzina, the American officer in charge of the Vietnam mission, expects that the multi-national cooperation during the mission stop will continue to build on the progress experienced during previous iterations of Pacific Partnership. “Pacific Partnership includes the traditional humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HA/DR), medical, engineering and community relation projects. We are excited to work alongside our partner nations to further develop lasting relationships with mutual trust, critical to maintaining peace and stability in the region,” he said.

In a continuation of the crisis management and response activities from PP16, Pacific Partnership and Vietnamese personnel will conduct a subject matter expert exchange for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) workshop that culminates in a field training exercise. These personnel will also complete renovations of the Hoa Lien Nursery School, Hoa Hai Medical Clinic and Hoa Nhon Community Center. A U.S. 7th Fleet Band will perform at the Dragon Bridge on the Han River and Pacific Partnership personnel will provide an English-music exchange to Phan Chau Trinh High School students.

“Natural disasters don’t recognize borders, so Vietnam, the United States and other Pacific nations must be prepared to respond quickly. Through Pacific Partnership, our countries are working and training together so that when disasters strike, we can seamlessly assist those in need. Our collaboration will enhance regional capacity in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” said U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius.

Pacific Partnership will continue on to Khanh Hoa following its stop in Da Nang.