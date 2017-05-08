Aerotech News & Review


Romania Air Force to receive F-16 Fighting Falcon training system

Lockheed Martin will deliver a tailored simulation-based F-16 training environment for the Romanian Air Force.

The family of systems training system includes a comprehensive suite of full mission trainers and combat tactics trainers that can be networked together, aligning technologies to deliver advanced training while meeting affordability goals.

“Our solution builds on our proven training system with hardware and software tailored for Romania’s F-16 fleet,” said Sandy Samuel, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Training and Simulation Solutions. “We look forward to delivering mission support for Romania’s aircraft fleet and advancing training capabilities to strengthen their national defense.”

Under this contract, Lockheed Martin will deliver the SciosTrain™ suite of simulators in 2019, also providing contractor logistics support services. The technology can be networked together to enable multiple pilots to train together on advanced scenarios.



 

News

Headlines – May 8, 2017

News Top secret U.S. Air Force X-37B lands with a sonic boom – The reusable X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle landed at Kennedy Space Center May 7 with a sonic boom, concluding an almost two-year mission in orbit.   Syrian Kurds are now armed with sensitive U.S. weaponry, and the Pentagon denies supplying it – Syrian...
 
News

News Briefs – May 8, 2017

DOD names Navy casualty The Department of Defense announced May 6 the death of a U.S. Navy sailor who was in support of a Somali National Army-led operation with U.S. Africa Command. Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, of Falmouth, Maine, was killed during an operation against al-Shabaab on May 5 in a...
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class John A. Crawford

Lightning IIs complete successful European deployment

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Eric Burks An F-35A Lightning II pilot from the 34th Fighter Squadron, assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, completes pre-flight checks prior to departing Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Englan...
 
