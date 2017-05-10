Headlines – May 10, 2017

News

Rumored US troop increase in Afghanistan draws praise, worry on Capitol Hill –

Reports of a proposed significant increase in the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan brought praise from critics of the drawdown of forces in the region but renewed concerns from Democrats unsure of the president’s strategy for the war.



U.S.-made airplanes deployed in Libya’s civil war, in defiance of U.N. –

American military hardware is being used to undermine official U.S. policy in Libya, TIME has learned, as the United Arab Emirates has deployed warplanes manufactured in the U.S. in Libya in violation of a United Nations arms embargo.





Business

Indonesian Navy delegation arrives in Istanbul to study acquisition of AIP submarines –

A senior delegation comprising of senior Indonesian Navy (Tentara Nasional Indonesia – Angkatan Laut, or TNI-AL) officers has arrived in Istanbul to further explore the feasibility of acquiring air-independent propulsion (AIP)-equipped Type 214 submarines from Golcük Shipyard, sources close to the matter confirmed with Jane’s May 9.



Xponential 2017: AeroVironment develops palm-sized UAV –

AeroVironment has developed a palm-sized unmanned aerial vehicle for use by dismounted soldiers, which is designed to be controlled from a handheld device and capable of providing real-time video.



IDEF 2017: Aselsan unveils new unmanned turret –

Turkey’s Aselsan has unveiled a new unmanned turret at the IDEF’17 defense exhibition in Istanbul. Developed as a private venture, the company is marketing the turret, known as the Nefer, as an upgrade option for armored fighting vehicles.



Iran reportedly tests supercavitating torpedo –

Iran test fired its Hoot high-speed torpedo near the Strait of Hormuz May 7, NBC News reported three senior U.S. defense officials as saying on the following day.



Germany beefs up tank fleet with $832 million acquisition –

The German Army is in line for an upgrade of its tanks, based on the expectation that future conflicts will rely heavily on ground warfare with armored vehicles.



Malaysia reportedly asks Japan for Lockheed-made P-3 Orion aircraft –

Malaysia has reportedly asked Japan for some of its retired Lockheed Martin P-3 Orion anti-submarine aircraft, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks much-needed improvement in its maritime domain awareness.



Gun manufacturer Heckler & Koch delivers first batch of assault rifles to French –

The Direction Générale de l’Armement received May 3 a 400-strong first batch of Heckler & Koch HK416 F, an assault rifle to replace the Famas weapon for the French services under the future personal weapon program, the French procurement office said.



High-power electromagnetics coming to Air Force –

Raytheon has been awarded a $15 million Air Force contract to develop high-power electromagnetics, or HPEM.



Rockwell Collins wins DARPA cyber contract –

Rockwell Collins has been awarded a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, cybersecurity contract.





Defense

Unprecedented: U.S. Air Force will let a defense company pick its next jamming plane –

The U.S. Air Force plans to allow a defense company to pick its new electronic-attack jet, an unprecedented move that just might herald the end of an era for the most prominent maker of large intelligence aircraft.



Army kills contract for shoulder-fired airburst weapon –

U.S. Army’s senior leadership has ended an agreement with Orbital ATK Inc. that spanned two decades over the XM25 25mm airburst weapon, a move that could put the troubled weapon system’s future into jeopardy.



Trump wants to grow the Navy, but he doesn’t have his own Navy secretary to sell it –

It’s been nearly five months but there is no definitive word yet on who President Trump’s new secretary of the Navy will be, and experts say that’s soon going to start having an impact on one of Trump’s signature campaign promises: a bigger, more deadly Navy.



Air Force arms MQ-9 Reaper with GPS-guided JDAM bomb –

In an operational first, the Air Force has armed the MQ-9 Reaper with the GPS-guided GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, bomb.





Veterans

Air Force pilot mourned, celebrated after 48 years missing in Vietnam –

Thundering jets above Colorado Springs May 9 bid a final farewell to a native son who went missing 48 years ago on a mission to bomb the Ho Chi Minh Trail.





Space and Technology

Lasers in combat: New Space and Missile Defense commander on what’s to come –

The Army’s future air-and-missile defense capabilities are taking shape under the newest Space and Missile Defense commander, Lt. Gen. James Dickinson, particularly in laser-armed combat vehicles and the Integrated Air-and-Missile Defense system (IAMD), both considered to be crucial enablers for the maneuver force.





International

Chinese military conducts live-fire drills, weapons tests –

China’s military has conducted live-fire drills and weapons tests in the northeastern Bohai Sea close to the Korean peninsula, the country’s defense ministry said May 9.



South Korea’s next leader will engage North, reconsider THAAD –

Some of the key policies of Moon Jae-in, who is set to be South Korea’s next president after his main rivals conceded following Tuesday’s election:



North Korean officials meet U.S. experts in Oslo –

North Korean officials began informal talks May 8 with a group of American experts in Oslo, Norway, amid speculation that Washington may seek dialogue with Pyongyang, diplomatic sources said.



Syria safe zones on hold amid concern over how deal will be enforced –

Russian-backed plans for de-escalation zones in Syria are on hold as the United States, France and the United Kingdom seek further detail on how exactly the agreement will be enforced.