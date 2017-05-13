Aerotech News & Review


Technology

May 13, 2017
 

AFRL researchers help shape the future of nano-electronics

Tags:
Derek Hardin
Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
Air Force photograph by Ted Pitts Air Force photograph by Ted Pitts

From left: Dr. Gene Siegel, Dr. Michael Snure, and Dr. Stefan Badescu conduct their research of hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), a ceramic material that may vastly improve the electronics used by the Air Force.

The future of nano-electronics is here. A team of researchers from the Air Force Research Laboratory, Colorado School of Mines, and the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois have developed a novel method for the synthesis of a composite material that has the potential of vastly improving the electronics used by the Air Force.

The material, hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), is similar to graphene and can be formed and stabilized to a layered thickness of one atom. This synthesis of hBN in a controlled layer-by-layer fashion is critical to a number of applications, including tunneling barriers, used in transistors for low power devices, atomically thin capacitors, and two-dimensional (2D) transistors, which are smaller and use much less power than traditional silicon transistors.

“Fabricating devices from atomically thin 2D layers represents the future of nano-electronics,” states Dr. Michael Snure, AFRL senior research physicist. “This development significantly increases device density, improving flexibility and significantly reducing power requirements.”

As a 2D material, hBN has been of international interest for close to a decade. Researchers with AFRL’s Sensors Directorate have been working on experimental methods for developing this technology since 2013, with Dr. Snure leading the effort.  Dr. Stefan Badescu, AFRL research physicist, joined the team in 2015 to lead the computational modeling research that has assisted the team with understanding the system’s properties and the mechanism for growth.

So how is a composite material intended for use in electronics scaled down to the thickness of a mere atom? Through a novel and complex method of synthesis, of course. Using a process that involves metal-organic chemical vapor disposition, the team discovered how to control the growth of hBN layers on a nanoscale.

Air Force image Air Force image

A graphical representation of hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) grown on metal.

The hBN from AFRL’s work is currently being used in the development of prototype 2D electronics devices including transistors and photodetectors. However, the impact of this development reaches further.

“By developing a model of growth, our work more broadly benefits the field of materials science in the areas of thin film growth and chemical vapor disposition,” reflects Badescu. “This modeling will help drive new discoveries in the synthesis of 2D materials.”

Badescu adds that future applications of hBN include transistors for switching and logic devices that are flexible, transparent, low power, and high frequency. The next steps are to demonstrate the feasibility of integrating hBN with other 2D semiconductors, including graphene and phosphorene.

The team’s work was published in a paper by Nano Letters, a scientific journal of the American Chemical Society, and the team is considering filing a patent for the technology and synthesis method pending successful future experiments with hBN and metal combinations.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 12, 2017

News Senators introduce sweeping VA accountability measure – A bipartisan group of senators introduced a new Veterans Affairs accountability legislation May 11 that features a sped-up firing process for misbehaving employees, a mechanism for stripping those workers of ill-gotten bonuses, and an endorsement from key congressional leaders.     Business Boeing mechanics caused $4 m...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 12, 2017

MQ-9A accident investigation released A pilot’s misprioritization of checklist tasks and failure to observe aircraft warnings led to the crash of an MQ-9A Reaper remotely-piloted aircraft on the Nevada Test and Training Range June 7, 2016, according to an Air Combat Command Abbreviated Accident Investigation Board report released May 11. The aircraft, valued at $11.1 million, was assigned...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Raytheon photograph

Think faster: Advantages of quantum processing shown in head-to-head race

Raytheon photograph The quantum processor at Raytheon BBN Technologies in Cambridge, Mass., runs inside a cylindrical cooler called a dilution refrigerator. The refrigerator reaches temperatures far lower than any that occur na...
 
Full Story »

 