Headlines – May 12, 2017

Senators introduce sweeping VA accountability measure –

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a new Veterans Affairs accountability legislation May 11 that features a sped-up firing process for misbehaving employees, a mechanism for stripping those workers of ill-gotten bonuses, and an endorsement from key congressional leaders.





Boeing mechanics caused $4 million in damage to Air Force One’s oxygen system –

Mechanics from Boeing contaminated the oxygen system on a presidential Air Force One aircraft last April, according to an accident investigation board report released May 9.



Saab looks toward three critical competitions for near-term Gripen C/D sales –

Saab is eyeing three competitions in Botswana, Bulgaria and Slovakia as key near-term opportunities to sell more of its Gripen C/D fighter jets and re-energize its production line, company officials said May 9.



TAI’s future lies mainly in civilian programs, CEO says –

When Temel Kotil took over in October as the new CEO for Tusas Turkish Aerospace Industries, his desk was full of scores of ambitious indigenous development programs, including a fighter jet. Six months into the job, the former head of Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines, promises viable solutions to military programs – but also expansion of the civilian portfolio through international partnerships.



India, Israel forge partnership for small arms production –

Firearms manufacturer Israel Weapon Industries and India-based private sector firm Punj Lloyd have begun to jointly produce a variety of small arms from the Israeli company’s product line, of which some are for use by Indian armed forces.



Army IT contract will support critical C4 needs –

CACI has been awarded a $48 million Army prime contract for IT services.



Sources: Turkey to ink ‘largest ever export deal for local industry’ –

The Turkish government is about to finalize its efforts to ink two major naval export deals totaling between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, official sources said on condition of strict anonymity.



Interview: Austal shipbuilder pleads for no pause, no slowdown in production –

Craig Perciavalle runs one of the most modern shipyards in the U.S., specially designed to produce high-speed, all-aluminum ships. The company, a U.S-based subsidiary of Australia-based Austal, is in full-rate production on Independence-class littoral combat ships, or LCS, and expeditionary fast transports, or EPF, for the U.S. Navy at its facility in Mobile, Ala. But the future is less certain.



General Dynamics stages successful test of military 4G network –

The U.S. Marine Corps-backed Ship-to-Shore Maneuver, Exploration, and Experimentation exercise included the streaming of video more than 62 miles between tactical antennas.



Navy radar passes review –

The Navy’s new Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar, or EASR, has passed its preliminary design review, or PDR.



Japan Considering Tomahawks for Destroyer Fleet to Deter North Korea –

Officials in Japan are weighing arming their fleet of guided-missile destroyers with Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to a report in the Japanese press.



Rolls-Royce to provide logistical, engineering support for the KC-130J –

Rolls-Royce received a $78.7 million contract to provide logistical and engineering support for originally manufactured engines on the KC-130J tanker aircraft.





Military brass defend State Department against White House budget ax –

As the White House prepares to ask Congress for steep cuts to the U.S. State Department and United States Agency for International Development, the military’s top commanders are telling lawmakers that slashing diplomacy would undercut the military.



Jim Mattis, in Lithuania, reaffirms U.S. commitment to NATO –

The defense secretary reassured Baltic nations rattled by recent Russian actions and by cyberattacks against NATO troops stationed in Lithuania.



Big changes coming to retention bonuses: Find out who can cash in and who’s losing out –

Calling all first-term 11Bs: If you’re in your window to re-up, you have two weeks to make a decision before your $2,000-plus bonus vanishes.



The Army is testing a more powerful anti-drone laser –

Army testers are working on a more powerful laser to shoot down enemy drones.



Inside the U.S. Navy’s newest, fastest submarines –

The U.S. Navy commissioned the world’s first nuclear submarine in the 1950s, the USS Nautilus. It was actually the first nuclear-powered anything. Parts of it are even still classified. Now it’s open to visitors to explore and is moored next to the U.S. Navy base.



Air Force researchers show off groundbreaking technologies –

The presentation of about 15 groundbreaking research concepts happened at the AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate.



The Planes of Air Force Special Ops –

Air Force Special Operations Command flies some of the most sophisticated planes in the military, and none of them are fighter jets.





Federal court strikes down VA firing rules –

As lawmakers prepare for another push on accountability legislation for the Department of Veterans Affairs, a federal court on Tuesday struck down Congress’ previous work on the issue as unconstitutional.



VA aims to end veteran homelessness, says it’ll take years –

The new Veterans Affairs chief shares the goal set by former President Barack Obama’s administration of ending homelessness among veterans, but says it’ll take longer than his predecessor predicted.





Sweden, upping military funding, seeks U.S. cooperation –

Sweden is planning to boost military spending by 11 percent over five years as tensions rise with Russia, and it sees the U.S. as a key partner, a top Swedish defense official said May 10.



China says it successfully tests new type of missile –

China’s Ministry of National Defense said May 10 that the military successfully test-fired a new type of missile into waters near the Korean Peninsula.



France leads transnational exercise to train tactical transport crews –

France this week is leading a joint and allied course to train tactical transport crews from the French Air Force, Navy and European partner nations, in a bid to boost cooperation and interoperability.