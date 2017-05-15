Aerotech News & Review


May 15, 2017
 

Headlines – May 15, 2017

News

Satellite image shows Chinese deployment of new aircraft to South China Sea –
China has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base on the fringes of the disputed South China Sea, according to exclusive satellite imagery obtained by Defense News.
 
North Korea test-fires what could be new kind of longer-range missile –
North Korea has fired what Japan said could be a new type of missile, in an early diplomatic test for South Korea’s new president, Moon Jae-in.
 
Russian fighter jet, Navy surveillance aircraft have close encounter –
A Russian fighter jet came within feet of a Navy surveillance aircraft over the Black Sea while on a patrol.
 
 

Business

Bulgaria halts defense industry privatization –
Bulgaria has decided to halt the privatization of a number of state-owned companies, including the country’s two leading defense manufacturers, arms maker VMZ Sopot and weapons exporter Kintex.
 
French procurement official visits Australia as joint sub program progresses –
French arms procurement chief Laurent Collet-Billon flew to Australia to meet the defense industry minister and naval chief on a two-day visit, as the French official highlighted a strong government commitment to Australia’s Future Submarine Program, said the Direction Générale de l’Armement, or DGA.
 
Turkish, German firms eye Indonesian sub contract –
Turkish and German naval specialists signed May 10 a letter of intent to cooperate on a contract to build variant of the Type-214 diesel-electric submarines for the Indonesian Navy.
 
Modernizing the Air Force’s weapons system –
Raytheon has been awarded an Air Force contract, worth up to $375 million, for space command and control software.
 
Turkey develops wheeled 155 mm self-propelled artillery system –
Aselsan and the Army GeneraláDirectorateáof Military Factory – or Askeri Fabrikalar Genel Mudurlugu – have developed a self-propelled artillery system called the Kamyona Monteli Obius to meet a potential requirement by the Turkish Army.
 
Saudi Arabia unveils armed UAV –
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology unveiled its Saqr 1 unmanned aerial vehicle May 11.
 
Turkey test fires another Bora ballistic missile –
Turkish firm Roketsan’s Bora (Storm) long-range ballistic missile system underwent another test firing near the Black Sea coastal town of Sinop, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said May 11.
 
 

Defense

Study looks at ongoing Army, Marine efforts to lighten body armor, troop load –
The Army and Marine Corps continue to work together to try and reduce the weight of troops’ body armor, according to a recent government study.
 
Pentagon’s new algorithmic warfare cell gets its first mission: Hunt ISIS –
By year’s end, the Pentagon wants computers to be leading the hunt for Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, through turning countless hours of aerial surveillance video into actionable intelligence.
 
Four U.S. Army Strykers in Europe get survivability upgrade –
A U.S. Army cavalry regiment in Germany is testing a Stryker upgrade that could increase the vehicle’s survivability as the service conducts training exercises in Europe meant to deter Russia.
 
New targets cut ammo use for soldiers zeroing their weapons –
The Army’s new zeroing target is finding favor at training ranges — and saving units some serious ammunition.
 
Army uniform board to consider bringing back iconic ‘pinks and greens’ uniform –
What’s old is new again as Sergeant Major of the Army Dan Dailey pushes ahead on bringing back a vintage uniform.
 
A-29 Super Tucano to fly in U.S. Air Force light attack aircraft demo –
The U.S. Air Force has selected Sierra Nevada and Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano to participate a light attack aircraft demonstration this summer, an event that could lead to a procurement of the plane if the companies can prove a business case, the companies announced May 12.
 
Air Force Academy cadet creates goo that stops bullets –
A gooey substance normally wouldn’t seem like it could stop a bullet, but an Air Force Academy cadet has created just that.
 
Air Force sees unique challenges in deploying stealth fighters –
With initial overseas deployments of both the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and F-22 Raptor completed, the Air Force has a better understanding of the unique maintenance challenges required by its most advanced stealth fighters.
 
Five weeks out, few details in place for F-35s Paris debut –
Five weeks out from the Paris Air Show, the U.S. Air Force still doesn’t know which F-35A units will go, how many aircraft will make the trip, or what exactly the planes will do when they get there.
 
 

Veterans

National Military Appreciation Month discount update: Sears, theme parks, airport parking, more –
May is National Military Appreciation Month, and that means businesses are rolling out and/or promoting a number of discounts and freebies.
 
VA officials still searching for fixes to caregiver stipend program –
Veterans Affairs officials planned three-week review of the department caregiver program will now stretch into late June, to “provide clarity” on enrollment rules for the program.
 
Trump’s promised hotline for veterans remains unfilled –
Nearly four months into his presidency, Donald Trump’s White House has not set up a promised hotline for veterans’ complaints that he vowed would speed up reforms at the Department of Veterans Affairs.



 

