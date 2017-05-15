Aerotech News & Review


May 15, 2017
 

Lockheed Martin’s modernized A2100 completes propulsion subsystem manufacturing, delivery

Lockheed Martin has completed the propulsion subsystem for the first modernized A2100 satellite. Integral to the spacecraft, the subsystem helps raise the satellite into orbit after launch and keeps it on station throughout its mission life.

The propulsion subsystem – a hybrid of electrical and liquid technology – was built at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Stennis, Mississippi and then shipped to Denver, Colorado for assembly and integration into the larger spacecraft.

A streamlined design has lowered part counts on the subsystem and reduced production time and cost. The new design uses flight proven Hall Current Thrusters and modernized chemical thrusters to provide a flexible and low risk approach for increased capability, resilience and reliability.

“This delivery marks another milestone in bringing the modernized A2100 into orbit,” said Lisa Callahan, vice president and general manager of Commercial Civil Space at Lockheed Martin. “Now that we’re in final assembly, you can truly see our investment in the modernization program paying off for a variety of mission users.”

This first propulsion system is for Hellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1, a satellite for Arabsat and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology. The satellite will provide advanced telecommunications capabilities, including television, internet, telephone and secure communications, to customers in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. The satellite is slated for launch in 2018.

Lockheed Martin is building five modernized A2100 satellites for a host of missions and customers around the globe.



 

