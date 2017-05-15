Aerotech News & Review


May 15, 2017
 

Textron Systems reaches development milestones with 7.62mm, 5.56mm cased-telescoped machine guns

Textron Systems Unmanned Systems, a business of Textron Inc., announced May 15 the achievement of two significant milestones in the continued maturation of its family of lightweight Cased-Telescoped Machine Guns.

Textron Systems’ 15-pound 7.62mm CT Medium Machine Gun recently completed Technology Readiness Level 5 demonstrations, consisting of validating the performance of the integrated weapon’s operating mechanism. Upcoming milestones include obtaining a limited safety release and participation in Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) 2018.

Additionally, Textron Systems’ 9-pound 5.56mm CT Light Machine Gun, which is at TRL 7, recently completed a demonstration for the Swedish Armed Forces. The demonstration, which was conducted at the Land Warfare Centre in Kvarn, Sweden, assessed the weapon’s accuracy, mobility and maintainability against their current lightweight machine gun. Results showed that the 5.56mm CT Light Machine Gun required 30 percent less ammunition to accomplish a fire mission, provided a 20 percent tighter shot grouping and scored significantly higher soldier ratings for ease of maintenance, trigger operation, recoil reduction and burst fire control.

“We are pleased with the recent results achieved during testing on both the 7.62mm and 5.56mm CT Machine Guns, as well as our development progress to-date,” says Unmanned Systems Vice President of Control & Surface Systems Wayne Prender. “As we develop these weapons, our intent is to make them as lightweight as possible while also improving performance – these tests and developments validate that we are accomplishing these goals.”

As part of the U.S. Army’s Lightweight Small Arms Technologies (LSAT™) program, Textron Systems’ CT program seeks to enhance and improve upon the Army’s current technology. To accomplish this, the Textron Systems 5.56mm and 7.62mm CT Machine Guns offer reduced system weight, lower ammunition weight, and increased lethality and reliability.

The 15-pound 7.62mm CT Medium Machine Gun will be on display at the Textron Systems booth (620) at the 2017 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) in Tampa, Fla. Other variants of the lightweight Cased-Telescoped family of weapons will also be represented.



 

