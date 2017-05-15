Aerotech News & Review


Business

May 15, 2017
 

Textron Systems successfully tests Fury® against moving targets

Textron Systems Weapon & Sensor Systems, a business of Textron Inc., announced May15 the successful testing of the Fury® lightweight precision guided glide munition against moving targets at Yuma Proving Grounds, Ariz.

This test marks a significant milestone, as it marks the completion of the Fury weapon’s development.

The Weapon & Sensor Systems team conducted 13 test flights for the Fury weapon, which accumulated to a total of 23.8 flight hours between captive carriage, survey flights and 10 weapon releases from unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Two tests were conducted from Textron Systems’ own Shadow® Tactical UAS at an altitude of 8,000 feet and a 1.5 kilometer standoff against a moving target. Both munitions successfully impacted the target. These results demonstrate end-to-end testing of the Fury weapon and improve both system maturity and Technology Readiness Level (TRL).

“Based on the results achieved during Fury flight testing, we are pleased with the development progress of the Fury lightweight precision guided munition,” says Weapon & Sensor Systems Senior Vice President & General Manager Brian Sinkiewicz.

The Fury weapon uses a common interface for rapid integration on multiple manned and unmanned platforms. The weapon’s tri-mode fuzing – impact, height of burst and delay – further enables a single Fury to address a broad target set, ranging from static and moving light armored vehicles to small boats and dismounted personnel. Fury is guided by a GPS-aided inertial navigation system with a Semi-Active Laser terminal guidance, enabling engagement of moving targets.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 15, 2017

News Satellite image shows Chinese deployment of new aircraft to South China Sea – China has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base on the fringes of the disputed South China Sea, according to exclusive satellite imagery obtained by Defense News.   North Korea test-fires what could be new...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 15, 2017

Remains of Vermont soldier killed in Korean War returned The remains of a 20-year-old soldier killed in the Korean War in 1951 have been returned to Vermont and were being laid to rest in a cemetery next to his family. Army Cpl. George A. Perreault, of Burlington, was reported missing in action on Feb. 13,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
boeing-T-X

Boeing assembly of Air Force T-X in St. Louis to support 1,800 jobs

Boeing’s decision to assemble its T-X Air Force training jet at its St. Louis facility is expected to support approximately 1,800 jobs in the region. If the Air Force chooses Boeing to help train pilots for generations to com...
 
Full Story »

 