Headlines – May 17, 2017

‘Areas of active hostilities:’ Trump’s troubling increases to Obama’s wars –

The Defense Department is quietly scrambling to define a little-known term coined by the Obama administration that conveys vast authority over how and where it can fight wars, fearing that existing ambiguities could make military commanders less accountable and more liable under the administration of President Donald Trump.





Singapore acquiring two new Type-218SG submarines: Ng Eng Hen –

Singapore will be acquiring two new submarines that are expected to be delivered from 2024, in a move to replace its older and ageing underwater war vessels, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen announced May 16.



Germany to deliver more submarines to Singapore –

Germany and Singapore have inked a contract on the delivery of two more submarines for the Asia Pacific nation. Countries in the area have all stepped up their efforts to strengthen their navies.



Kuwaiti Hornets to get Sniper targeting pods –

Lockheed Martin announced May 15 it will begin deliveries of its AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod to the Kuwaiti Air Force (KAF) in 2018.



Xian MA60 MPA enters service with China Coast Guard, says report –

The maritime patrol version of the Xian Aircraft Industries (Group) Company MA60 twin-turboprop aircraft has entered service with the China Coast Guard, Chinese media reported May 13.



Australia prime minister: Shipbuilding plan is ‘an end to the boom and bust pattern’ –

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull launched Australia’s long-awaited naval shipbuilding plan on May 16, including the construction of submarines, frigates and offshore patrol vessels, costing A$89 billion (US $66.12 billion), in Australian shipyards.



French military helicopter readiness? Depends on the fleet –

The latest official update on readiness of French military helicopters show an average availability less than 50 percent, with the Tiger attack helicopter only ready for operations a quarter of the time.



Singapore to acquire more Type 218SG subs from Germany –

Singapore has announced it will acquire two more submarines from Germany, adding to the two it acquired in 2013.



Army wants to mount counter-UAV radar on drones –

The Army is looking to mount fire-control radar and cameras on UAVs that can detect other airborne drones.



Army is in the market for a cyber range –

The Army released a notice this week for market research regarding a cyber training environment.



Navy courts Silicon Valley, small biz to solve cyber problems –

The Navy is grappling with how it will approach maritime-specific, war-fighting problems in the technology sphere and cyber domain.



Air Force awards $7.5 million space ops contract –

The Design Knowledge Company has been awarded a $7.5 million contract for space operations software.





‘Performance enhancing drugs’ considered for Special Operations soldiers –

Special Operations Command wants to create super-soldiers through pushing the limits of human performance, and its looking to nutritional supplements and even performance enhancing drugs as options.



Trump Pentagon budget adds ship, no planes, to Obama plan, officials say –

President Donald Trump is expected to propose a $603 billion defense budget for the year beginning Oct. 1 that would add one warship but no more F-35 and Super Hornet jets than the Obama administration had projected, according to officials.



Pentagon watchdog to review Air Force B-21 bomber’s secrecy: report –

The Pentagon’s inspector general has begun a review of whether the Air Force is being too secretive with the basic information for its new B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber, Bloomberg reported.



Why the Navy is switching from ‘g-dd-mned steam’ catapults –

A digital launch system installed on the new USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier has become President Trump’s newest defense industry target.





GAO: Thousands discharged for military misconduct had mental health diagnosis –

The top government watchdog said Tuesday that nearly a quarter of U.S. troops discharged for misconduct were given other-than-honorable discharges despite previously being diagnosed with a mental health condition.



Report: DOD may have improperly booted thousands of troops with mental health conditions –

Nearly one in four troops booted ?for misconduct over a five-year period received other-than-honorable dismissals despite evidence of existing mental health conditions that may have warranted other considerations, according to a new Government Accountability Office report released May 16.



VA warns that scammers are trying to take advantage of Choice Program users –

There’s a phone line that has been set up to scam veterans who happen to misdial the Veterans Choice Program phone number.