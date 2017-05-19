Aerotech News & Review


Next gen jammer Increment 1 on track

The Airborne Electronic Attack Systems and EA-6B program office (PMA-234) completed a critical design review (CDR) for the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) Increment (Inc) 1 Mid-band program at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, in late April.

During CDR, it was determined that the design and development are on track to meet crucial warfighter requirements, and fabrication, demonstration and test could proceed.

The system is now in the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase with Raytheon Space and Air Systems, the pod prime contractor, and Boeing, the EA-18G GROWLER® aircraft integration prime contractor. The AN/ALQ-249 NGJ Inc 1 Mid-band capability, once fielded, will transform the way the U.S. Navy conducts electronic warfare.

The system will address the emerging, advanced threats and increased threat density using the latest Active Electronically Scanned Array, also known as AESA, digital and software-based technologies.



 

