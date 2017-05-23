Aerotech News & Review


News

May 23, 2017
 

Headlines – May 22, 2017

News

North Korea Fires Medium-Range Ballistic Missile –
North Korea fired a missile May 21, a week after its successful test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, South Korean officials said.
 
 

Business

Exec who was touted to become Leonardo’s new CEO leaves firm –
A senior manager and longtime employee has left Italy’s Leonardo shortly after the confirmation of the firm’s new CEO, Alessandro Profumo, according to Italian news reports.
 
Turkish company Otokar reveals ‘urban operation tank’ –
Private sector armored vehicles manufacturer Otokar, maker of Turkey’s first new-generation main battle tank, the Altay, has revealed the urban operation version of the same tank, designed for asymmetrical warfare.
 
Turkey to buy up to 24 armed trainer aircraft –
The Turkish government has signed a contract with the country’s aerospace powerhouse for the design, development and serial production of an indigenous armed trainer aircraft.
 
Redkite sensor test on drone steams imagery to handhelds –
Logos Technologies has completed a second test flight of its Redkite wide-area sensor aboard an Insitu Integrator UAV.
 
 

Defense

Women in the infantry: How the Army is growing its first female enlisted grunts –
Things are looking a little different on Sand Hill these days, and it’s not just the coiled hair or the female drill sergeants screaming at recruit formations.
 
If you’re in the military, expect a modest pay raise next year –
President Donald Trump’s pledge to boost defense spending and rebuild the American military in coming years will likely entail only modest pay and benefits adjustments for men and women in uniform.
 
Armed services craft plans to accept new transgender troops: report –
Civilian and uniform leaders of the Armed Services must report by the end of the month on their readiness to accept transgender recruits.
 
Lawmakers press for better rifles, bigger bullets for soldiers, Marines –
As the Army continues to develop a potential replacement for the M4, for a handful of senators, replacing the carbine and 5.56 mm round with a new bullet and better rifle is a no brainer.
 
Wanted: Apache radar to detect non-moving targets –
The Army wants to give its Apache attack helicopters a better ability to spot non-moving ground targets with its fire control radar.
 
Carrier Abraham Lincoln redelivered after a four-year overhaul –
The Navy’s aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was redelivered to the fleet by Newport News Shipbuilding after completing a four-year mid-life refueling and modernization servicing.
 
Overworked: Navy ships still don’t have enough sailors, government watchdog report says –
The government’s watchdog is calling out the Navy for continuing to underman its ships years after the official demise of “optimal manning” initiatives that stripped sailors off ships but didn’t adequately address the workload.
 
Chinese fighters buzz Air Force plane over East China Sea –
Chinese fighters intercepted an Air Force aircraft over the East China Sea May 17 in an “unprofessional” manner, the Air Force said.
 
 

Veterans

U.S. refuses to add sailors’ names to Vietnam Memorial –
The Pentagon has refused a long-standing request to add the names of 74 U.S. sailors who died in a 1969 ship collision to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
 
Red Tails reunited: Pioneering Tuskegee Airmen proudly look back –
Col. Charles McGee — an original Tuskegee Airman, veteran of three wars and aviation legend — still clearly remembers the day he shot down an FW-190 German Luftwaffe fighter.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – May 22, 2017

N. Korea fires ballistic missile in latest test, Seoul says North Korea on May 21 fired a ballistic missile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. The missile was fired from an area near...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Fore photograph by R Nial Bradshaw

Cybersecurity in avionics

Air Fore photograph by R Nial Bradshaw Hill Air Force Base F-35A Lightning IIs fly in formation over the Utah Test and Training Range, March 30, 2017. To protect aircraft systems, a next generation antivirus program is currentl...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
raytheon-launch

Raytheon launches new payload to improve GPS accuracy for safer, more efficient air travel

Raytheon launched its GEO 6 satellite payload into orbit for its 12 year mission May 18, 2017. It is the latest payload to support the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wide Area Augmentation System which enhances the rel...
 
Full Story »

 