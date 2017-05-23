Headlines – May 22, 2017

News

North Korea Fires Medium-Range Ballistic Missile –

North Korea fired a missile May 21, a week after its successful test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, South Korean officials said.





Business

Exec who was touted to become Leonardo’s new CEO leaves firm –

A senior manager and longtime employee has left Italy’s Leonardo shortly after the confirmation of the firm’s new CEO, Alessandro Profumo, according to Italian news reports.



Turkish company Otokar reveals ‘urban operation tank’ –

Private sector armored vehicles manufacturer Otokar, maker of Turkey’s first new-generation main battle tank, the Altay, has revealed the urban operation version of the same tank, designed for asymmetrical warfare.



Turkey to buy up to 24 armed trainer aircraft –

The Turkish government has signed a contract with the country’s aerospace powerhouse for the design, development and serial production of an indigenous armed trainer aircraft.



Redkite sensor test on drone steams imagery to handhelds –

Logos Technologies has completed a second test flight of its Redkite wide-area sensor aboard an Insitu Integrator UAV.





Defense

Women in the infantry: How the Army is growing its first female enlisted grunts –

Things are looking a little different on Sand Hill these days, and it’s not just the coiled hair or the female drill sergeants screaming at recruit formations.



If you’re in the military, expect a modest pay raise next year –

President Donald Trump’s pledge to boost defense spending and rebuild the American military in coming years will likely entail only modest pay and benefits adjustments for men and women in uniform.



Armed services craft plans to accept new transgender troops: report –

Civilian and uniform leaders of the Armed Services must report by the end of the month on their readiness to accept transgender recruits.



Lawmakers press for better rifles, bigger bullets for soldiers, Marines –

As the Army continues to develop a potential replacement for the M4, for a handful of senators, replacing the carbine and 5.56 mm round with a new bullet and better rifle is a no brainer.



Wanted: Apache radar to detect non-moving targets –

The Army wants to give its Apache attack helicopters a better ability to spot non-moving ground targets with its fire control radar.



Carrier Abraham Lincoln redelivered after a four-year overhaul –

The Navy’s aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was redelivered to the fleet by Newport News Shipbuilding after completing a four-year mid-life refueling and modernization servicing.



Overworked: Navy ships still don’t have enough sailors, government watchdog report says –

The government’s watchdog is calling out the Navy for continuing to underman its ships years after the official demise of “optimal manning” initiatives that stripped sailors off ships but didn’t adequately address the workload.



Chinese fighters buzz Air Force plane over East China Sea –

Chinese fighters intercepted an Air Force aircraft over the East China Sea May 17 in an “unprofessional” manner, the Air Force said.





Veterans

U.S. refuses to add sailors’ names to Vietnam Memorial –

The Pentagon has refused a long-standing request to add the names of 74 U.S. sailors who died in a 1969 ship collision to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.



Red Tails reunited: Pioneering Tuskegee Airmen proudly look back –

Col. Charles McGee — an original Tuskegee Airman, veteran of three wars and aviation legend — still clearly remembers the day he shot down an FW-190 German Luftwaffe fighter.