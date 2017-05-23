Aerotech News & Review


Business

May 23, 2017
 

Raytheon launches new payload to improve GPS accuracy for safer, more efficient air travel

raytheon-launch
Raytheon launched its GEO 6 satellite payload into orbit for its 12 year mission May 18, 2017.

It is the latest payload to support the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wide Area Augmentation System which enhances the reliability and accuracy of Global Positioning System signals for directing air travel.

The Raytheon-developed payload is a key element of the WAAS System, which offers commercial, business, and general aviation pilots more direct flight paths, greater runway capability and precision approaches to airports and remote landing sites without dependence on local ground-based landing systems.

“This latest payload launch is the next step in our journey with the FAA to bolster navigation safety and efficiency for commercial and general aviation,” said Bob Delorge, vice president Transportation and Support Services, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services.

In June 2016, Raytheon launched WAAS GEO 5 which was recently accepted by the FAA for integration into the operational WAAS system. th WAAS GEO 5 and GEO 6 were launched to replace aging satellites and enhance GPS precision for the FAA. WAAS increases GPS accuracy from 10 meters to approximately two meters and supports nearly all of the national airspace.

The WAAS GEO 6 payload is hosted on a geostationary satellite, SES-15, owned and operated by SES. The satellite was successfully launched from Arianespace’s Guiana Space Center in French Guiana aboard a Soyuz launch vehicle.  



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 22, 2017

News North Korea Fires Medium-Range Ballistic Missile – North Korea fired a missile May 21, a week after its successful test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, South Korean officials said.     Business Exec who was touted to become Leonardo’s new CEO leaves firm – A senior manager and longtime employee has left Italy’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 22, 2017

N. Korea fires ballistic missile in latest test, Seoul says North Korea on May 21 fired a ballistic missile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. The missile was fired from an area near...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Fore photograph by R Nial Bradshaw

Cybersecurity in avionics

Air Fore photograph by R Nial Bradshaw Hill Air Force Base F-35A Lightning IIs fly in formation over the Utah Test and Training Range, March 30, 2017. To protect aircraft systems, a next generation antivirus program is currentl...
 
Full Story »

 