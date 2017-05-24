Aerotech News & Review


May 24, 2017
 

Boeing taps ViaSat terminal for Marine Corps’ AV-8B program

ViaSat Inc., a global broadband services and technology company, announced May 22 it has received a contract from Boeing to deliver its KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminals for integration onto Boeing’s AV-8B Harrier attack aircraft for U.S. Marine Corps and international customers. The contract is worth approximately $20 million including exercisable options.

The STT was competitively selected as providing the best value to Boeing and its U.S. government customer based upon its capability, product maturity and proven reliability as the only small form factor Link 16 and Soldier Radio Waveform capable aviation terminal fielded in the world.

The STT will enable the Harriers to better coordinate their activities with other U.S. and allied aircraft as well as with U.S. and allied ground forces using both Link 16 and SRW networks in order to more rapidly engage enemy targets and to do so with reduced risk of fratricide or collateral damage.

“Being selected by Boeing to provide the Link 16 radio for the AV-8B is another big milestone for us,” said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, ViaSat. “It is further evidence of the value of our STT product as well as our commercial approach to developing products to provide our warfighters with the capability they need to address their critical gaps with little or no investment necessary by the government customer.  This order from Boeing for the Harrier increases the quantities of STTs either in the field or on order to well over 1,200 units; and we anticipate a market with at least several thousand additional units to follow.”



 

Headlines – May 24, 2017

News As Trump weighs more troops in Afghanistan, some in Congress seek to freeze his funding – As the Trump administration contemplates sending additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan, a bipartisan group in Congress has demanded a floor debate on the war’s endgame and whether it remains in America’s interest to remain engaged there militarily.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News Briefs – May 24, 2017

Wal-Mart expands military leave-of-absence policy Wal-Mart announced May 23 that it’s expanding its military leave-of-absence policy by offering differential pay to all eligible employees who are on military assignments lasting more than three days. The Bentonville, Ark.,-based company said in a news release that the differential pay will cover the duration of military leave, including...
 
Full Story »

 
 
NG-hammr

Northrop Grumman demonstrates HAMMR multi-mission radar capability

The U.S. Army selected Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE: NOC) Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar to demonstrate its multi-mission capability at the 2017 counter-rocket, artillery and mortar test at Yuma Proving Ground, ...
 
Full Story »

 