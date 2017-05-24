Aerotech News & Review


Defense

May 24, 2017
 

Future USS Gerald R. Ford underway for acceptance trials

USS-Ford
The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departed Naval Station Norfolk for its second set of sea trials, known as acceptance trials (AT) May 24.

Acceptance Trials demonstrate to the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) the ship’s ability to conduct operations at sea and that the ship is constructed in accordance with contract specifications.

Over the next several days, CVN 78 Sailors will operate many of the ship’s key systems and technologies, overseen by INSURV and the Navy’s Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair and accompanied by shipbuilders from Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 24, 2017

News As Trump weighs more troops in Afghanistan, some in Congress seek to freeze his funding – As the Trump administration contemplates sending additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan, a bipartisan group in Congress has demanded a floor debate on the war’s endgame and whether it remains in America’s interest to remain engaged there militarily.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 24, 2017

Wal-Mart expands military leave-of-absence policy Wal-Mart announced May 23 that it’s expanding its military leave-of-absence policy by offering differential pay to all eligible employees who are on military assignments lasting more than three days. The Bentonville, Ark.,-based company said in a news release that the differential pay will cover the duration of military leave, including...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
NG-hammr

Northrop Grumman demonstrates HAMMR multi-mission radar capability

The U.S. Army selected Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE: NOC) Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar to demonstrate its multi-mission capability at the 2017 counter-rocket, artillery and mortar test at Yuma Proving Ground, ...
 
Full Story »

 