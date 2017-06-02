Aerotech News & Review


June 2, 2017
 

Boeing satellite for ViaSat to significantly enhance satellite broadband communications

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–Leveraging the recently launched Boeing [NYSE: BA] 702 high-power satellite, ViaSat’s second-generation satellite, ViaSat-2, will realize a seven-fold increase in broadband internet service coverage from its previous generation satellite and offer twice as much capacity on orbit.

ViaSat-2 will also offer flexibility to move satellite capacity to where broadband demand exists and is the first satellite Boeing built for the company. Boeing is on contract to build two more satellites, under the ViaSat-3 program, both based on the 702 design and integrated with ViaSat payload technology.

“ViaSat-2 is a major technological achievement. It advances satellite system design and will provide the best economics, quality and service capabilities available in the industry,” said Mark Dankberg, chairman and chief executive officer of ViaSat. “These advancements required a spacecraft partner, like Boeing, that could understand our vision for satellite broadband. We would like to thank Boeing for their hard work, expertise and contributions to the ViaSat-2 program. Our collaboration will enable ViaSat to bring internet to millions of users on the ground, in the air and at sea.”

The satellite was launched, and sent its first signals from space, on June 1.

“We’re glad to have continued to advance this flexible platform, relying on its flight-proven technology, while in great partnership with ViaSat to achieve their vision of connecting the world,” said Mark Spiwak, president, Boeing Satellite Systems International.”



 

