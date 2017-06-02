Headlines – June 2, 2017

News

Vinson, Reagan carrier strike groups mass near North Korea –

The Carl Vinson and Ronald Reagan carrier strike groups steamed along side by side Thursday near North Korea in the biggest show of U.S. naval force since the regime stepped up its missile program.





Business

Textron appoints former secretary of the Air Force to board of directors –

Former Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James will be appointed to the Board of Directors of Textron Inc. on July 1, a company press release stated.



Bharat Electronics forecasts $1.5 billion in sales as India boosts domestic production –

India’s state-owned defense electronics enterprise Bharat Electronics Ltd., BEL, has increased sales by 17 percent in fiscal year 2017, according to Venkateswara Gowtama Mannava, chairman and managing director.



Canada’s defense minister threatens Boeing deal in speech –

Canada’s defense minister repeated a threat May 31 to cancel the purchase of 18 fighter jets from Boeing because of the company’s trade complaint against Canadian plane-maker Bombardier.



Elbit wins Israeli satellite terminal contract –

Elbit Systems has won an Israeli Ministry of Defense contract for satellite terminals.



Navy planning public shipyard overhauls to boost efficiency –

The Navy is planning a multi-billion-dollar shipyard upgrade effort to help its four yards that maintain submarines and aircraft carriers do so more efficiently and accommodate the newest ships coming into the fleet.



Boeing to design, develop upgrades for F/A-18 electronics –

Boeing has received a $86.3 million modification to an existing contract to design, develop and install upgrades for both software and hardware on the F/A-18 series of aircraft.



Northrop Grumman receives AESA radar contract –

The U.S. Air Force awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman for 72 radar systems, as well as spares and support services, the Department of Defense announced May 31.



KC-46A tanker receives electronic testing –

The KC-46A Pegasus aerial tanker aircraft is undergoing testing at Benfield Anechoic Facility, or BAF, to ensure that it meets Federal Aviation Administration regulations and certifications requirements, the U.S. Air Force announced this week.





Defense

In remote Southern California desert, U.S. Army tests advanced cyber weapons –

Soldiers at the remote Fort Irwin, Calif., center are training with a new generation of cyber weapons. Turns out, electronic gizmos can make a difference on a real life battlefield.



U.S. Navy unfunded requirements list totals $4.8 billion –

Aircraft top the U.S. Navy’s 2018 unfunded priorities list sent to Congress this week, as the service seeks $2.7 billion to buy 24 more planes. The aircraft are part of an overall $4.8 billion, 48-item Navy list of needs left out of the $171.5 billion Navy fiscal 2018 budget sent to the Hill on May 23.



Extending surface ship service lives could speed up 355-ship buildup by 10-15 years –

The Navy could reach a 355-ship fleet 10 to 15 years faster than current plans allow if it extended the service life of today’s surface ships by five or 10 years each, effectively cutting in half the time it would take to complete the fleet buildup, the commander of Naval Sea Systems Command said June 1.



NAVSEA Commander Moore on Ford carrier, Columbia-Class subs, 2018 budget –

Vice Adm. Thomas Moore, commander of Naval Sea Systems Command, discusses the Navy’s May 31, 2017, acceptance of the new, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford from builder Huntington Ingalls Industries after successful sea trials.



Marines get new G/ATOR radar –

The Marine Corps received the first low-rate initial production AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system.



Air Force has begun experimenting, planning for a 6th generation fighter –

The Pentagon’s 6th Generation Fighter may be stealthy and will likely have next-generation computers, electronic warfare technology, speed, weapons and sensors.





Veterans

CVA wants more aggressive cuts to the fiscal 2018 VA budget –

Like other advocacy groups, Concerned Veterans for America have problems with the president’s proposed Veterans Affairs budget.



Rolling Thunder: A young Marine vet shares the story of his inaugural ride –

Editor’s note: The following is a personal account of Rolling Thunder XXX as experienced by Jon Simkins, Navy Times managing editor and a Marine Corps veteran, who participated in the ride for the first time.



Historic military hangar recreated at National WASP World War II Museum –

The National WASP World War II Museum reached a milestone in late May with dedication of the recreated Hangar No. 1 at Avenger Field. It completes Phase I for the campus.





Space and Technology

Japan launches rocket with satellite to build its own GPS –

Japan is building its own GPS in hopes of reducing location errors for drivers, drone operators and other users.