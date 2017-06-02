Stinger missiles with proximity fuzes destroy UAVs in first-ever test

During a recent Army test, a pair of Raytheon Stinger anti-air missiles equipped with new proximity fuzes intercepted two small unmanned airborne systems—an MQM-170C Outlaw and an unidentified smaller system—for the first time.

Proximity fuzes allow missiles to destroy targets by making contact or by detonating in close range.

The Stinger weapon system is a lightweight, self-contained air defense system that can be rapidly deployed by ground troops and on military platforms. It is combat proven in four major conflicts and is now deployed in more than 18 nations and with all four U.S. military services.

“Stingers are usually loaded with direct impact warheads, which is appropriate for larger targets such as cruise missiles and aircraft,” said Kim Ernzen, vice president of Raytheon’s Land Warfare Systems product line. “The new proximity fuze gives ground forces the ability to engage small, elusive targets using a proven, familiar system.”

U.S. and coalition partners deploy Stinger in multiple configurations, including man-portable, helicopter air-to-air, and ground-based vehicle applications.

The test took place at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.