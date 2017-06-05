Headlines – June 6, 2017

News

Worsening Afghan security, political tensions worry world community –

Afghanistan’s Taliban has stormed a key northern district as the turmoil-hit nation reeled from last week’s deadly suicide bombings with demands growing for the national unity government to quit for failing to provide security.





Business

Embraer confident that Trump’s ‘America first’ policies won’t damage Super Tucano’s U.S. prospects –

This summer, Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer will fly its A-29 Super Tucano in a demonstration for the U.S. Air Force, an event that could pave the way for a potential program of record and the company’s largest-ever sales opportunity with the U.S. military.



Research looks to make machines a little more human –

Research funded by DARPA is underway to create a “model of human norms” that gives machines a basic sense of manners and could eventually improve how unmanned systems interact with people across all sectors, including the military.



Three bidders emerge in battle to buy Renault Trucks Defense –

French-German joint venture KNDS, Belgian CMI and private equity firm Advent each filed offers to buy Renault Trucks Defense, two industry executives said June 2.



Pratt & Whitney to target F-35 engine’s supply chain for new savings –

As the Pentagon tightens its grip on F-35 program costs, Pratt & Whitney will put pressure on its own supply chain in the hope of decreasing the price of the joint strike fighter’s F135 engine, its president of military engines said May 31.



Campaign talk? Fincantieri hangs tight after French president orders review of shipyard takeover –

Italy’s Fincantieri will wait out France’s present election season to see if an announced review of its takeover of a major French shipyard is campaign rhetoric or a real promise.



Poland to buy 5th-gen fighter jets around 2025 –

Polish Deputy Defence Minister Tomasz Szatkowski has announced plans by Warsaw to acquire fifth-generation fighter jets around 2025.



Embraer expecting first international KC-390 sale in 2017 –

Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer is hopeful that its KC-390 multirole aircraft will land its first foreign customer by the end of 2017.





Defense

U.S. Army’s fiscal 2018 wish list would grow force by 17,000 soldiers –

The U.S. Army’s $12.7 billion wish list for fiscal 2018 asks to grow the total force by another 17,000 troops, would further increase munitions stockpiles, and would further modernize both brigade combat teams and vertical lift capabilities.



U.S. Navy unfunded requirements list totals $4.8 billion –

Aircraft top the U.S. Navy’s 2018 unfunded priorities list sent to Congress this week, as the service seeks $2.7 billion to buy 24 more planes. The aircraft are part of an overall $4.8 billion, 48-item Navy list of needs left out of the $171.5 billion Navy fiscal 2018 budget sent to Congress on May 23.



Air Force’s $10.7 billion wish list includes more F-35As, KC-46s –

The U.S. Air Force may have prioritized growing research and development in its fiscal 2018 budget request, but its unfunded wish list is all about buying more aircraft — namely more F-35s and KC-46s.





Veterans

75 years after Midway, Navy hero honored in hometown –

C. Wade McClusky Jr. faced a tough decision on June 4, 1942: turn his low-on-fuel U.S. Navy air squadron around or keep searching for the Japanese fleet headed for Midway. He decided to go on and wound up changing history.



Shulkin: Expect more VA leadership nominees soon –

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin insists his department isn’t suffering because of sizable number of open leadership positions at his department.



New documentary highlights 75th anniversary of the Montford Point Marines authorization –

June 1 marked the 75th anniversary of the Montford Point Marines authorization, which first allowed African Americans to serve in the Marine Corps.



VA drops goal of zero homeless veterans –

The new Veterans Affairs administration is backing off the department’s 7-year-old target of reaching zero homeless veterans across America, but insists they aren’t giving up on the cause.



7,000 letters in 6 years, one woman gives deployed troops a connection to home –

A 98-year-old woman has written 7,000 letters to troops overseas in the past six years, WGN Chicago reports.



Female veteran business leaders share their tips for success –

One of the highlights of last month’s Women Veterans Leadership Summit organized by The Mission Continues was a panel from prominent business leaders on how to navigate the transition from military life to civilian careers.