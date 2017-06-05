News Briefs – June 6, 2017

BAE Systems lays of 130 at Virginia shipyard

BAE Systems has laid off 130 workers at its Norfolk, Va., shipyard as part of an expected workforce reduction of about 300 by the end of the month.

The layoffs took place June 2 and that the cuts were first announced in late April.

BAE Systems provides ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul for the Navy and other customers.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the layoffs are part of a wave sweeping the region’s shipyard and subcontractors that is projected to leave more than 1,000 employees out of work in the coming weeks. AP



Navy officer who shared military secrets gets 6 years

A U.S. Navy officer has been sentenced to six years in prison for revealing military secrets and other crimes.

Media outlets report that Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin was sentenced June 2 in a Virginia military court. With the time he has already served, his prison term will last four more years.

The 40-year-old Lin was also dismissed from the Navy.

Lin pleaded guilty last month to mishandling classified information, communicating national defense information and failing to report foreign contacts.

According to his Navy biography, Lin was born in Taiwan, became an American citizen and joined the Navy. He was on the staff of an assistant secretary of the Navy in Washington and was assigned to a unit in Hawaii that flies spy planes. AP



Trump to nominate Richard Spencer for Navy secretary

President Donald Trump says he’s found a new candidate for the civilian post of Navy secretary.

His name is Richard Spencer, and he’s a former financial industry executive. Spencer is also a former Marine Corps captain.

The White House says Spencer most recently was managing partner of Fall Creek Management, a privately held management consulting company in Wyoming. Spencer also was vice chairman and chief financial officer for Intercontinental Exchange Inc., a financial market company, and president of Crossroads Group, a venture capital firm that was bought by Lehman Brothers in 2003.

Trump’s first choice for Navy secretary, businessman Philip Bilden, withdrew from consideration in February. Bilden cited privacy concerns and the difficulty of separating from his business interests.

The Senate must approve of Spencer’s nomination. AP