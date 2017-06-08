Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 8, 2017
 

Boeing to deliver the U.S. Navy’s first deployable P-8A Poseidon trainers

Boeing photograph Boeing photograph

The proposed Deployable Mission Readiness Trainer design is portable with low-power requirements and includes Boeing’s Weapons Tactics Trainer system (pictured above), which incorporates sonobuoy and ocean acoustics modeling.

Boeing will deliver the U.S. Navy’s first deployable P-8A Poseidon trainers, allowing aircrew and operators to improve their mission readiness even while serving away from home.

Under a recently signed contract, Boeing will provide seven Deployable Mission Readiness Trainers to the Navy, starting in 2019.

“Training ensures the Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance community is proficient in anti-submarine warfare. By using these trainers, crews are trained without adding flight hours to the aircraft,” said CDR. John Thoe, P-8A training systems integrated product team lead. “DMRTs will fulfill these important requirements by providing high-fidelity, crew-based training to deployed squadrons.”

The proposed DMRT design is portable with low-power requirements and includes Boeing’s Weapons Tactics Trainer system, which incorporates sonobuoy and ocean acoustics modeling.

The U.S. Navy trains P-8A Poseidon aircrews at naval air stations in Jacksonville, Fla., and Whidbey Island, Wash. Seventy percent of the training for P-8A aircrews takes place in simulators and other trainers; the remaining 30 percent uses the actual aircraft.

Boeing is also under contract to deliver a complete P-8A training system to the Royal Australian Air Force, beginning in 2018.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 8, 2017

News Russian fighter jet ‘dispatched’ to intercept U.S. heavy bomber over Baltic Sea – A Russian fighter jet intercepted a U.S. B-52 bomber over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry told Russian media outlets June 6.   THAAD deployment faces delay due to new environment assessment – South Korea’s defense ministry began preparations for...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 8, 2017

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords to be commissioned in Texas The 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords will be commissioned this weekend in Texas. Navy officials say ceremonies will be held June 10 in Galveston, Texas, to commission the ship named for the former Arizona congresswoman, who in 2011 was shot but survived an assassination attempt in Tucson....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Veterans
Courtesy photograph

Two D-Day Veterans in one D-Day Anniversary

“About this time, I had been on the ground around eight hours,” he said. “I’d used up two clips. It was hard.” – Henry Ochsner, 101st Airborne “The USS Quincy was a good ship … We were there at D-Day.”...
 
Full Story »

 