Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 9, 2017
 

Boeing, Huntington Ingalls Industries to team on unmanned undersea vehicles

Boeing and Huntington Ingalls Industries are teaming on the design and production of Unmanned Undersea Vehicles in support of the U.S. Navy’s Extra Large UUV program.

“This partnership provides the Navy a cost-effective, low-risk path to meet the emergent needs that prompted the Navy’s Advanced Undersea Prototyping program,” said Darryl Davis, president, Boeing Phantom Works. “We are combining Boeing’s preeminent UUV maritime engineering team with our nation’s leading shipbuilder and Navy technical services company to get operational vehicles to the Navy years ahead of the standard acquisition process.”

Boeing is currently testing its newest and largest UUV, Echo Voyager, off the Southern California coast. The vehicle is designed for multiple missions and could include a modular payload bay of up to 34 feet, offering enhanced endurance and increased payload capacity over traditional UUVs. Echo Voyager is fully autonomous, requiring no support vessel for launch or recovery, enabling operation at sea for months before returning to port.

“We look forward to a long relationship with Boeing as we embark together to field this unmanned force-multiplier for the Navy,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of Huntington Ingalls Industries and president of the company’s Technical Solutions division. “I am confident this team will continue redefining the autonomy paradigm for UUVs.”

The partnership will leverage design and production facilities in Huntington Beach, Calif., Newport News, Va., and Panama City, Fla., and will offer access to all of the expertise and capability of Boeing and HII.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 9, 2017

News Pentagon: China ups military capabilities, plans base in Pakistan – China is continuing the rapid development of its military and power-projection capabilities, with Pakistan being touted as the likely location of its second overseas base, according to the Pentagon.   North Korea fires suspected land-to-ship missiles as South Korea delays THAAD – North Korea...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 9, 2017

Canada to increase military spending 70 percent in 10 years Canada’s defense chief announced June 7 the country plans a sharp increase in military spending. Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said the budget will grow by 70 percent to reach $32.7 billion Canadian ($24.1 billion) in a decade. That means Canada would spend about 1.4 percent...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend

Facility at Arnold remains primary altitude test support for Stage 2, 3 Minuteman ICBM

Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend Brad Wichtoski (left) and Scott Gibbons with Northrop Grumman, conduct an inspection of a Minuteman III Stage 3 motor before it undergoes simulated altitude testing in AEDC’s J-6 Large ...
 
Full Story »

 